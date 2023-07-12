5 reasons why GTA Online's Bravado Buffalo EVX is a must-buy vehicle

The San Andreas Mercenaries update added many new vehicles to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. However, its drip feed revealed that even more are set to arrive in the future. One of those cars, the Bravado Buffalo EVX, debuted in the game just a week after the DLC update's launch and quickly became popular among players. It is incredibly quick, has a solid build, and is based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

While its price is rather steep, this Muscle Car boasts many exciting features that justify its purchase in the game. Here are five reasons why GTA Online's Bravado Buffalo EVX is a must-buy vehicle.

Missile Lock-On Jammer and 4 more reasons why GTA Online's Bravado Buffalo EVX is a must-buy vehicle

1) Qualifies for HSW Performance upgrades

Besides featuring an impressive design inspired by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, GTA Online's Bravado Buffalo EVX performs incredibly well. While its base top speed is just 119.00 mph or 191.51 mph, its acceleration, rated 95.50 on Rockstar Games' official website, gives it a speed boost upon starting up.

Additionally, players on Next-Gen consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, can enhance their abilities through HSW Performance Upgrades. This allows the Buffalo EVX to hit an improved top speed of 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h, along with even faster acceleration.

HSW Performance upgrades can be applied at Hao's Special Works and cost $1,415,000 for this vehicle.

2) Missile Lock-On Jammer

Since the Bravado Buffalo EVX is an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, players can equip it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. This technology prevents cars from being targeted by locking mechanisms of guided projectiles such as Homing Missiles.

Other benefits of Imani Tech vehicles include Extra Armor plating, which is applied to the sides of a car, and a Remote Control unit. Unlike HSW upgrades, Imani Tech upgrades are available on all platforms. However, they can only be applied at an Agency Workshop.

3) Solid build

Durability is an extremely important aspect of any vehicle, especially in a competitive environment like GTA Online. While Missile Lock-On Jammers provide a great deal of protection against griefers and other adversaries, players can also improve the Bravado Buffalo EVX's armor to a much higher degree.

This can be achieved at any vehicle workshop like Los Santos Customs. Once Buffalo EVX's armor is upgraded to the maximum limit, it takes the following amount of explosives to destroy it:

Homing Missiles - 12

- 12 Grenades and Sticky Bombs - 12

- 12 RPG - 12

- 12 Explosive Rounds - 28

- 28 Tank Cannon - 6

- 6 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm FLAK - 2

Unfortunately, its windows are not bulletproof.

4) Cheaper than the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Both cars are listed on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Bravado Buffalo EVX and the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT are two of the newest cars in GTA Online. Both were added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and share similar features, such as HSW and Imani Tech upgrades. However, the Buffalo EVX is cheaper, costing $2,140,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

Although it is a little slower than the Stinger TT, it is far superior in terms of durability. Bravado is known for manufacturing solid Muscle Cars, one of which, the Bravado Gauntlet Classic, was seemingly spotted in Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

5) Highly customizable

Car customization has become a very crucial element of Grand Theft Auto Online. Although the aforementioned upgrades for the Bravado Buffalo EVX focussed on performance, there isn't any shortage of cosmetic upgrades for this vehicle either.

Over 20 customization categories are available for the Buffalo EVX, including Front and Rear Bumpers, Exhausts, Fenders, Hoods, Liveries, Roofs, and Truck Beds, among others. The cost of completely upgrading this car in GTA Online is $334,880.

