"Annoying and broken": GTA Online On Parade becomes the most hated mission in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online On Parade has seemingly become the most hated mission in the latest DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries. The main storyline of includes six missions, of which On Parade is the third and features the brand-new F-160 Raiju jet. However, most players are quite frustrated with the aerial battle that takes place in this mission's final phase. @Lenlfc posted the following on Twitter:

Paul Lennon @Lenlfc “On Parade” in the recent #GTAOnline San Andreas Mercenaries update is so annoying and broken in small ways! 🤬 “On Parade” in the recent #GTAOnline San Andreas Mercenaries update is so annoying and broken in small ways! 🤬

Defeating Merryweather's Avenger while also fighting off multiple enemy aircrafts is On Parade's most difficult part. The above user found it "annoying and broken" because an overwhelming number of missile hits are required to bring it down.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries' On Parade becomes the most hated mission in the update

trash_anus @tnm3801 the third mission “on parade” with the new jet in the mercenaries gta update is literally not possible solo the third mission “on parade” with the new jet in the mercenaries gta update is literally not possible solo

Many GTA Online players have complained about the difficulty of the San Andreas Mercenaries update's third mission, On Parade. Some users have found it incredibly hard to complete alone.

While On Parade is initially simple, its final phase involves an intense aerial battle that has caused players a lot of trouble as they must take out multiple Merryweather helicopters and jets while dodging guided missiles.

One of those aircrafts, the Mammoth Avenger, features a health bar that depletes very slowly, even after being hit with Homing Missiles. This has made some players describe On Parade as the worst mission in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode.

Arbiter66x @Saturn4512 On Parade is the worst GTA online mission ever. On Parade is the worst GTA online mission ever.

However, there are a few ways in which one can beat this mission in the game. A player pointed out how flying over the ocean makes the Avenger crash. Another way to complete On Parade is by flying over RON Alternates Wind Farm, where the Avenger gets tangled up in a windmill and explodes. Players can also crash the Merryweather aircraft by flying between towers in Los Santos.

Those who wish to beat this GTA Online mission the way it was intended can utilize the F-160 Raiju's VTOL mode to aim better. However, they will be more vulnerable to incoming missiles.

Fans had hoped that the San Andreas Mercenaries update would make the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 a little easier. Unfortunately, On Parade has spoiled the experience for some of them.

