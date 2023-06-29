List of Gang Vehicle locations in GTA Online Finders Keepers Event

As part of the new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update, developer Rockstar Games introduced an all-new Freemode random event, Finders Keepers. The objective is simple - steal a Gang Vehicle containing supplies to stock up owned businesses or get in-game cash and RP in exchange. However, being a random event, the spawn locations of Gang Vehicles can be a little tricky to discover in the game's sprawling map.

Although there aren't many, knowing the exact coordinates in advance helps in saving a considerable amount of time. That said, here is a list of all Gang Vehicle locations in the GTA Online Finders Keepers Freemode event.

Listing all Finders Keepers Event Gang Vehicle locations in GTA Online

Each Finders Keepers Gang Vehicle contains supplies for a unique GTA Online business. However, if a player collects supplies for a business they do not own, delivering the stolen car to a specified drop-off location then rewards $25,000 and 1,000 RP.

Here is a list of all Gang Vehicle spawn locations along with the type of supplies they respectively hold:

Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) - Bunker supplies

- Bunker supplies Chumash - Acid Lab supplies

- Acid Lab supplies Vinewood Hills - Cocaine Lockup Supplies

- Cocaine Lockup Supplies Paleto Bay area - Meth Lab supplies

- Meth Lab supplies La Mesa - Weed Farm supplies

- Weed Farm supplies Little Seoul - Counterfeit Cash Factory supplies

- Counterfeit Cash Factory supplies Del Perro - Document Forgery Office supplies

It must be noted that the new random event added with the GTA Online weekly update gets triggered after 16 minutes of joining an online lobby. Whether it is a public or private session is up to the players.

Nevertheless, it is always advantageous to complete such challenges in private lobbies to avoid interference from griefers.

Once a Gang Vehicle spawns, its location will get marked with a blue dot on the mini-map. However, they all have a designated start and finish point, which can be seen in the following image of the game's map:

Start and finish points of Finders Keepers Gang Vehicles (Image via gtaweb.eu)

The white truck icon depicts the starting point of a Gang Vehicle, whereas the yellow icon depicts its finishing point.

However, whenever a Finders Keepers vehicle is apprehended, players will attain a one-star wanted level. This must be cleared prior to the vehicle's delivery to a business or the drop-off coordinates.

Since vehicles at specific locations only contain supplies for a specific business, players have the freedom of choosing which supplies they want to pursue. Alternatively, they can go after supplies for businesses they do not own to make some quick cash in the game.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games has also applied bonus rewards to various GTA Online missions and challenges. These include Hangar Sell missions, Business Battles, and more, lasting through July 5, 2023.

Poll : Do you think more events like Finders Keepers should be added to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes