5 reasons to own Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has no shortage of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) inspired cars. They are often affordable, feature a clean look, and are quite impressive in terms of performance as well. One such car is the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, which is inspired by the Nissan Skyline GT-R. It was introduced way back in 2016, but can still prove to be a pretty valuable asset.

Since the Elegy Retro Custom is a custom vehicle, you will have to buy its standard variant and then pay extra to convert it into this one. However, this expenditure can fit into almost any player's budget. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to own the Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online in 2023.

Endless customizations and four other reasons to own the Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online in 2023

1) Affordability

As the name suggests, the Annis Elegy Retro Custom is a custom GTA Online vehicle. To obtain it in the game, you will first have to purchase the Annis Elegy RH8 from either Benny's Original Motor Works or Legendary Motorsport, take it to Benny's Original Motor Works, and then pay $904,000 to convert it into the Elegy Retro Custom.

Although this brings the total expenditure up to a million dollars, most high-performance cars cost well over two or three million in the game. Hence, getting a sports car such as this for just under a million dollars is somewhat of a bargain.

2) Decent Performance

As mentioned above, most high-performance GTA Online cars cost much more than this. While the Annis Elegy Retro Custom cannot compete with them in most aspects, it is by no means a bad car. For under a million dollars, this vehicle offers quite a sufficient performance.

It has a top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h and records a decent lap time of 1:03.483. On Rockstar Games' official website, the car has an overall rating of 69.27, with great scores in the acceleration and handling departments that are reflected in its performance.

3) Endless customizations

Once you customized the Annis Elegy RH8 into the Elegy Retro Custom, you can continue customizing its base performance statistics and appearance at Benny's Original Motor Works.

There are 23 customization categories available for this car, which include engine, armor and brake upgrades, chassis, exhausts, grills, bumpers, strut braces, intercoolers, liveries, and more, along with in-depth interior modifications.

Those willing to completely upgrade this car will have to spend an estimated $701,544 in the game. Players on a tight budget can use GTA Online money glitches to stock their bank accounts quickly.

4) Drifting

Drifting is one of the most popular recreational activities among Grand Theft Auto Online players. While there are great drift cars in GTA Online, almost any ride can be improved in this regard by the installation of Low Grip Tires. This also applies to the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, which is surprisingly a good choice for drifting.

Low Grip Tires can be installed from the LS Car Meet. However, you must purchase its membership to access any of the benefits. After getting used to the Elegy Retro Custom's movement, you can have fun with its drifting capabilities.

5) A legend from the past

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the most beloved games in this franchise. Even though it was released in 2004, the title is incredibly popular even today. Interestingly, GTA Online is set in a modernized version of the city featured in that game, Los Santos.

Hence, fans of GTA San Andreas can purchase the Annis Elegy Retro Custom and drive around Los Santos to recreate the feeling of the older game to some extent. However, it is unknown whether Elegy's legacy will be passed on to the next installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you think the Elegy Retro Custom will be featured in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes