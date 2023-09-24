5 phenomenal features of GTA 5 that most players miss on first playthrough

Rockstar Games' titles are known for their great attention to detail, of which GTA 5 is a great example. The title, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, is the gaming studio's most successful release of all time. However, despite being out for a decade, many players still miss some interesting features that are a testimony of Rockstar's hard work, setting GTA 5 apart from others in this genre.

Those aware of these features also expect such a level of detail in Grand Theft Auto 6, whose release date is still a mystery. Until the next chapter in the series is out, let's take a look at five phenomenal features of GTA 5 that most players miss on the first playthrough.

Cars breaking down and 4 more phenomenal features of GTA 5 that most players miss on the first playthrough

1) Injured cops get dragged to safety

Realism is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's strongest assets. Although the futuristic vehicles and weapons in its online mode say otherwise, things are still pretty grounded in the story mode. A good example of this is when cops drag their injured colleagues to safety. This helps in perceiving the world and inhabitants of Los Santos as actual living beings.

It is possible that some might have missed this detail in the haste of completing missions on the first playthrough. Needless to say, it is something that should be included and improved upon in the next game. Since the GTA 6 release date still seems to be far away, Rockstar might have time to work on it.

2) Encountering other protagonists

One of the most unique features of Grand Theft Auto 5 is the inclusion of three playable protagonists. While there are plenty of missions involving the trio, players can run into them during free-roam as well. What's interesting is that Rockstar kept this in mind and included additional bits of dialogue for such scenarios.

Furthermore, one can hang out or even annoy them. Although the latter has regrettable consequences, it is a hilarious gameplay element and one that most players might not be aware of due to its rarity.

3) Cars breaking down

There are plenty of cars in GTA 5 and a huge map to explore with them. However, it is possible that players' rides might sustain damage while doing so. If the damage crosses a certain threshold, the vehicle can break down, after which it might struggle to move or even completely come to a stop.

If the engine gets damaged heavily, smoke will start coming out from the hood, and fuel will drip from its gas tank. This can be frustrating on some occasions, but is a neat detail nonetheless. This phenomenon also occurs in GTA Online, where players can make millions using GTA Online money glitches.

4) Peyote Plants

Getting three playable lead characters is undoubtedly a phenomenal feature, but so is the option to roam around as an animal or bird. This can be achieved by eating Peyote Plants scattered around the map, which momentarily turns the protagonist into a wild animal.

It might seem like a GTA 5 mod, but it is, in fact, an official feature added by Rockstar Games. That said, Peyote Plants debuted in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and hence, several PS3 and Xbox 360 players must have missed it.

5) Post-game dialogues

Many players most likely jumped right into the multiplayer after completing GTA 5's story mode. This would have prevented them from witnessing interesting conversations between characters based on the chosen ending. Those who stayed in the offline mode might also be unaware of the post-game dialogues corresponding to other ending scenarios.

Hence, it is advised to linger around a little longer after completing the main campaign to see varied reactions from various characters. Players can also go back and choose a different ending to witness a different set of dialogues and post-game encounters.

