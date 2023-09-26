5 best rifles in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Just like vehicles, there are many categories of weapons in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, out of which rifles are arguably the most popular. This class of firearms is known for its decently quick firing rate and heavy damage. They are further divided into Sniper Rifles and Assault Rifles, both of which are extremely useful for missions as well as PvP (Player vs Player) scenarios.

However, as prices of in-game commodities are highly inflated, investing only in the best options is the better approach. For those interested, here are the five best rifles in GTA Online after June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Bullpup Rifle MK II and 4 more best rifles in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Heavy Sniper MK II

The Heavy Sniper MK II was introduced in 2017, but is still among the best weapons in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. To obtain it, you must first purchase the Heavy Sniper for $38,150 and then convert it into the MK II variant for an additional $165,375 at the MOC or Avenger's workshop.

As with all Sniper Rifles, the Heavy Sniper MK II gives its wielder an advantage in terms of range. Its standard ammunition can take out NPCs and players in just a few shots. Although it can also be equipped with Explosive Rounds, the Thermal and Night Vision Scopes are two of its best selling points.

2) Service Carbine

The Service Carbine is based on the real-life M16 A1 as well as the M16 A2 military rifles. It debuted in August 2022 and can neutralize GTA Online players in 10 shots and NPCs in two shots. The Service Carbine also has a decent firing rate, which adds to its benefits in the game.

This rifle can be unlocked by completing the Crime Scene random event or bought from Ammu-Nation for $370,000. Similar weapons have previously appeared in the series, so it won't be a surprise if it also shows up in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Bullpup Rifle MK II

GTA Online's Bullpup Rifle MK II is inspired by Kel-Tec RFB and the FAMAS rifle. It was also added to the game in 2017, and just like the Heavy Sniper MK II, needs to be upgraded from its standard variant for an extra $105,750 at the MOC or Avenger's weapons workshop.

While the Bullpup MK II takes 11 shots to kill a player, one more than the Service Carbine, it has a slightly faster firing rate. It can be enhanced further by equipping Incendiary, Armor Piercing, or Full Metal Jacket Rounds, all of which cost between $50,000 and $90,000.

4) Marksman Rifle MK II

The Marksman Rifle is one of the most underrated weapons in the game. It comes for free with GTA 5 Premium Edition and otherwise can be bought for $15,750 from Ammu-Nation. You can convert it into the Marksman Rifle MK II at the MOC or Avenger's weapons workshop for an additional $149,000, which upgrades it to some degree.

Equipping it with scopes helps with range, and can easily take out enemies in a couple of shots. Although this rifle doesn't have the best firing rate, the heavy damage dealt is what makes it extremely useful.

5) Military Rifle

The Military Rifle was added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020. Nearly three years since its debut, this rifle is still a pretty solid pick. It can neutralize players in around nine shots and enemies up to five shots. Its firing rate is also pretty quick, which makes for a good combination of speed and damage.

There is still no MK II variant of the Military Rifle, even after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, the standard rifle itself is quite expensive, costing $397,500 at Ammu-Nation stores. Unfortunately, there aren't any stand-out attachments for this weapon.

Poll : Do you have the MOC or the Avenger? Yes No 0 votes