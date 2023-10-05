How to play Lost vs. Damned in GTA Online Halloween update (2x Cash and RP)

Lost vs Damned is one of the many Adversary Modes in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Through October 11, 2023, players will receive 2x cash and RP for playing this multiplayer content as part of the ongoing weekly update. Lost vs Damned is essentially a team deathmatch, but Rockstar Games has put its own spin on it. Its rules are extremely simple, and this mode is quite fun to play with friends and even strangers.

Veterans might be familiar with the process of starting and playing this mode, but the same cannot be said for beginners. For anyone requiring assistance regarding how to play Lost vs Damned in GTA Online's Halloween update for bonus rewards, the following section will help.

Here is how you can play Lost vs Damned in GTA Online Halloween update this week for 2x cash and RP

Lost vs Damned can be started from the Adversary Modes playlist (Image via YouTube/GTA Gentleman)

Just like the Judgement Day Adversary Mode, you can play a Lost vs Damned match by opening Grand Theft Auto Online's pause menu, going to the Online tab, selecting Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and then Adversary Mode.

Now, scroll down and select any of the seven available Lost vs Damned Adversary maps. The rules and regulations for each of them are the same. Here is a list of all Lost vs Damned Adversary Mode locations in the game:

Lost vs Damned I - Cassidy Creek in Raton Canyon

- Cassidy Creek in Raton Canyon Lost vs Damned II - Stab City

- Stab City Lost vs Damned III - Los Santos International Airport

- Los Santos International Airport Lost vs Damned IV - Fort Zancudo

- Fort Zancudo Lost vs Damned V - Del Perro Pier

- Del Perro Pier Lost vs Damned VI - Redwood Lights Track in Grand Senora Desert

- Redwood Lights Track in Grand Senora Desert Lost vs Damned VII - Terminal

You will get 2x cash and RP for playing any of the aforementioned Lost vs Damned Adversary Modes in the current GTA Online weekly update through October 11, 2023.

This multiplayer mode can provide a lot of entertainment while waiting for a GTA 6 announcement. It is played between two and ten players grouped into two teams, Angels and Devils. Interestingly, the in-game time shifts from day to night, and vice versa, every 60 seconds in Lost vs Damned.

During the day, Angels are armed with weapons and can score points by taking out Devils. On the other hand, the latter are only given a machete. However, Deveils get access to weapons as soon as day turns to night and can score points by neutralizing Angels, who now only wield machetes.

Devils attacking Angels at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

That said, if a Demon manages to take out an Angel during the day, a point gets reduced from the latter's tally. Similarly, Angels can reduce their foes' points by killing them at night.

The team with the most points at a match's end is declared the winner. Needless to say, this is certainly one of the most fun Adversary Modes anybody can play in the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

