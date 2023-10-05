5 best locations for GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouses in 2023

This year's Halloween celebrations have kicked off with today's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update. As part of the event, Rockstar Games has doubled Special Cargo Warehouse Sell Mission payouts. This business is tied with the CEO Office, which players can buy from the Dynasty 8 Executive website. Special Cargo Warehouses come in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large, and one can own a maximum of five in any combination.

Once set up, players can source crates and sell them for money. However, the location of a warehouse determines how easy or difficult the resupplying and selling missions will be. So, to ease that bother, here are the five best locations for GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouses in 2023.

Discount Retail Unit and four other best locations for GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouses in 2023

1) West Vinewood Backlot

The West Vinewood Backlot warehouse is arguably the best Special Cargo Warehouse in GTA Online. As indicated by its name, the property is situated in West Vinewood, and is close to the Diamond Casino and Resort. This is an ideal location for cargo business since it is almost equidistant from all corners of the map, making travel quicker and easier.

Additionally, the West Vinewood Backlot warehouse is a Large Special Cargo Warehouse. This means that it can store a maximum of 111 crates, allowing players to make millions on a maxed-out warehouse sale.

The West Vinewood Backlot warehouse costs $2,135,000 on usual days. That said, all Special Cargo Warehouses have been discounted by 40% through October 11, 2023, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

2) Discount Retail Unit

A look at the Discount Retail Unit warehouse. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Discount Retail Unit warehouse is a great alternative for the West Vinewood Backlot property. It is located in Downtown Vinewood and is at an extremely short distance from the latter. Being at almost the same location, this warehouse enjoys the same benefits as the previous entry, and hence, can work really well in combination with it as well.

This is, however, a Medium Special Cargo Warehouse, so it can only store a maximum of 42 crates but is relatively cheaper at $948,000 on usual days. Therefore, players should definitely purchase this property, especially with this week's GTA Online Halloween 2023 discounts in effect.

3) Railyard Warehouse

The Railyard Warehouse from outside. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Railyard Warehouse lies in La Mesa, south of the two aforementioned Special Cargo Warehouses. In fact, it is pretty close to the Freakshop, where the Acid Lab is stored. This property's position gives it quick access to the highway, which is advantageous in resupplying and selling missions.

It is also a Medium Special Cargo Warehouse, allowing a maximum of 42 crates. However, priced at $1,017,000, it costs slightly more than the Discount Retail Unit warehouse on regular days. Grinding this business while waiting for a GTA 6 announcement will be much easier with ownership of this warehouse.

4) Darnell Bros Warehouse

The Darnell Bros Warehouse is another popular Special Cargo Warehouse among players. It is a Large warehouse, also situated in La Mesa, and hence, enjoys quick access to the highway. As mentioned before, this helps in completing GTA Online business missions fairly quickly.

Players can easily earn millions by selling the maximum capacity of this warehouse, which is 111 crates. The Darnell Bros Warehouse usually costs $3,500,000, which is very expensive but can be considered for purchase while the discounts imposed by Rockstar Games last.

5) Logistics Depot

The Logistics Depot Warehouse is located in La Mesa as well but lies further down south. This property also gives players easy access to the highway and even has a helipad nearby. It is a Large Special Cargo Warehouse; therefore, it can be extremely profitable.

On regular days, the Logistics Depot warehouse can be purchased for $2,600,000. This is, unfortunately, expensive, but this property is certainly worth the investment for those who can afford it.

Poll : Do have enough money to buy five Special Cargo Warehouses? Yes No 0 votes