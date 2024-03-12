Top 5 things fans expect from GTA Online 2.0

There hasn't been any news of a GTA Online 2.0 edition, but fans are hopeful that Rockstar Games will release it along with the next Grand Theft Auto title in 2025. As such, GTA players are coming up with their own wishlists regarding the publisher's next major multiplayer title. There have been numerous complaints about some features in GTA Online, or the lack thereof, as well as how Rockstar has handled some major issues, such as hackers.

Fans expect GTA Online 2.0 to improve upon all these aspects and deliver a better experience than the current online mode. Here are some things they expect from the highly anticipated multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 6. This includes better protection against hackers, a reworked economy, and a lack of futuristic items.

Five things fans want to see in GTA Online 2.0

5) Improved anti-cheat on PC

PC players on Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as Red Dead Online, suffer the most from hackers. The public lobbies are filled with players griefing others with god mode. If you fight back, they spawn cages over you, forcing you to quit the game. Rockstar does little to counter these toxic players, and the best way to avoid them is to play in an invite-only lobby.

With GTA Online 2.0, fans expect better anti-cheat systems in place for the game's PC version so that these hackers can be dealt with. Many other popular multiplayer games of today have cheat-detection systems that are much better than what Rockstar uses.

4) Console crossplay

Rockstar has failed to incorporate console crossplay with its current multiplayer games. Xbox and PlayStation players should be able to play together in GTA Online 2.0. This keeps the player count high and ensures one doesn't need to buy the game on multiple platforms to play it with friends on a different console.

Now that Rockstar Games has officially added GTA 6 to its list of games, fans are hoping crossplay will soon be a thing.

3) Grounded storytelling

While the Grand Theft Auto series is known for its grounded approach to storyline, that's not the case with GTA Online. There are some extremely outlandish heists that involve saving the world, clones, and even aliens. The online protagonist is akin to a fictional supervillain who can end up owning countless expensive properties, a bunker, a top-secret facility, a yacht, and even a submarine.

The tone of the online mode is drastically different from that of the story mode. Fans want to see more similarities between the two so that GTA Online 2.0 remains as engaging as the single-player storylines of past Grand Theft Auto titles.

One way to do this is by involving characters from the story mode in the multiplayer more often. While the GTA 6 trailer 2 should make the single-player storyline clearer, some hints about the online mode would be great.

2) No futuristic items/flying cars

The outlandish missions in Grand Theft Auto Online have also made way for some futuristic vehicles and weapons, ruining the experience for many. Moreover, they make griefing more rampant. The Oppressor Mk II, for instance, was once hated by the community for its association with griefers.

On the other hand, vehicles like the Deluxo or absurd features like the Orbital Cannon have no place in a Grand Theft Auto title. GTA Online 2.0 shouldn't have such fantasy vehicles/items and, instead, should return to the more realistic approach that the series is known for.

1) Balanced economy

The in-game economy inflates more with each new item added to Grand Theft Auto Online. This is because Rockstar keeps increasing the average price of a vehicle or property with every new update. Three out of four vehicles introduced with the Beach Bum update, for instance, cost less than $100K, whereas the average price of most new cars is just under $2 million.

Purchasable cop cars in GTA Online that were recently added with The Chop Shop DLC and The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid cost between $2,235,000 and $5,420,000. Meanwhile, heist payouts seem to decrease with every update, demanding more grind from players. With GTA Online 2.0, fans want items to be priced realistically and payouts to be reasonable so they don't have to rely on microtransactions.

