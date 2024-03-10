GTA 6 fans worried about Sweet Baby Inc involvement

GTA 6 fans are now worried that Sweet Baby Inc., a consultation firm, is involved in writing the game's storyline. According to its website, this is a "narrative development and consultation studio" devoted to "diversifying and enriching the video games industry." The company has made the news after a large number of gamers criticized it for creating "woke" games.

Now, GTA 6 fans are worried that Sweet Baby Inc. might be involved with the upcoming title, as there have been several rumors of the game being "woke." So here's what gamers have been talking about since the SBI controversy exploded on the internet.

GTA 6 fans worried Sweet Baby Inc. will be involved in writing storyline

A Reddit user made a post on the r/GTA6_NEW subreddit, asking if GTA 6 will be "completely written by Sweet Baby Inc.?" They shared a screenshot that shows a number of game developers involved with SBI, including Rockstar Games. It should be noted that the picture is not an actual screenshot from the Sweet Baby Inc. website; the Rockstar logo was simply added in via editing.

However, GTA 6 fans have noted that 2K, which is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, is on SBI's list of clients. Here's what some users on the subreddit commented on the post:

Some GTA 6 fans believe that the upcoming offering "won't be as good," as Lazlow and Dan Houser — who were involved in writing all the titles produced by Rockstar Games — have left the company. There have also been rumors about the title being "woke" ever since the trailer revealed the female protagonist, Lucia.

On the other hand, Sweet Baby Inc. has been embroiled in controversy ever since an SBI employee tried to get a Steam user canceled. This was after the user, named Kabrutus on X (@kabrutusrambo), created a tracker for detecting and listing all games that Sweet Baby Inc. was involved in.

The official website of this firm only lists a few major games like Alan Wake 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Spider-Man 2, whereas the Steam curator page presents many more and provides proof for each of the listed titles.

Gamers came in support of Kabrutus in large numbers, and even Valve stepped in after he started receiving numerous reports on Steam.

There have also been rumors about GTA 6 protagonist Lucia being transgender, which hasn't been confirmed or denied. However, prominent insiders like Jason Schreier had merely stated how the next Grand Theft Auto title will have a Latina protagonist, and most fans believe Lucia to be a woman. GTA 6 fans should note that as of now, there has been no proof that Rockstar Games is involved with Sweet Baby Inc.

