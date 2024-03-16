GTA 6 will supposedly be a benchmark for PS5 Pro, as per fans

GTA 6 is believed to be an upcoming benchmark for the upcoming PS5 Pro console. While neither Sony nor PlayStation has confirmed the existence of the rumored platform, popular journalist Tom Henderson shared earlier today that the hardware is true and speculated to be released later this year around the holidays. They also confirmed the previously leaked specifications of the PS5 Pro, which led to GTA 6 fans believing that it would be the best platform to play the game.

Additionally, Rockstar Games insider Ben (@videotechukk_) stated on X on March 16, 2024, that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of the major PS5 Pro benchmarks in 2025.

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro could be a great combination as believed by fans

As seen above, Ben named two upcoming video game titles that will supposedly be major PS5 Pro benchmarks – GTA 6 and Death Stranding 2. Both games are scheduled to be released sometime in 2025, while the upcoming PlayStation hardware is expected to arrive later this year. This means both of the mentioned games should be ready to take advantage of Sony's next console.

As per the report by Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming, here are the confirmed PS5 Pro specifications that gamers can expect from the unannounced hardware:

AI Acceleration (supporting 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point or 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation)

Custom-made machine learning architecture

Up to 8k resolution support already planned for future SDK version

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling/antialiasing solution

33.5 TFLOPS

Up to 4x ray-tracing

45% faster rendering compared to the standard PS5 currently available in the market

These PS5 Pro specifications look promising, leading many to believe that it will run GTA 6 much better than any other console currently available.

Here are some of the reactions by Grand Theft Auto 6 fans worth mentioning here:

Additionally, YouTuber NikTek believes GTA 6 not coming on PC day one will boost PS5 Pro sales. If the game is released on PC the same day as other platforms, not many would be looking to buy the upcoming Sony hardware.

In similar news, the recent changes to the Rockstar Games website seemingly hinted that the game's second trailer is about to be released soon.

