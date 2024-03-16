A dataminer has apparently found GTA 6 pre-order codes on Rockstar Game’s website, which implies that the game might soon be up for grabs. The codes are reportedly for pre-orders of the game's physical and digital versions, which will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

As of this writing, Rockstar has only released one trailer for their highly-anticipated upcoming game, so any news about it is sure to increase the hype. However, not all information is credible, as it could simply be the result of a misunderstanding or, in some cases, deliberate misinformation. So here's what you should know about GTA 6 pre-order codes being found on Rockstar Games' website.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

Dataminer apparently finds GTA 6 pre-order codes on Rockstar website

A Reddit user named "Both_Play_3210" posted something interesting on the r/GTA6 subreddit recently. According to them, the pre-order options for Grand Theft Auto 6 are supposedly pre-programmed on the Rockstar Games website. After Rockstar incorporated some changes in their website, which sparked GTA 6 pre-order rumors, the user decided to investigate the website's console files. This led to them apparently finding GTA 6 pre-order codes for both physical and digital versions of the game. They explained:

"While it's not a monumental discovery, it could indicate that we're getting closer to the second trailer and possibly a reveal about purchase availability and pricing at the end of the video."

The community quickly debunked this, as it turned out to be a misunderstanding on the OP's part. A moderator's comment explained that all orders on the Games tab will show the same thing. The codes are generic components that will always have the highlighted "order" buttons. However, this doesn't imply anything important, like the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 or any stages of pre-ordering and purchasing. The comment reads:

"This is the same code for every single game on their website, though the backend makes it appear as if something new has been discovered. The OP is currently looking at two separate pages on the site which additionally depicts nothing since it’d be automated code, not intentionally snuck in by Rockstar themselves."

The moderator's post also linked a Rockstar Games website tracker that keeps track of all changes on the Grand Theft Auto developer's website. Popular Rockstar Games community member Ben (@videotechuk_) also commented on the matter, saying that any such major change would be spotted by credible insiders like Tez2 (@TezFunz2).

Expand Tweet

Despite the GTA 6 pre-order codes turning out to be false, it only goes to show how eager fans are to find any new information about the upcoming game. This also proves that you should take all speculations with a grain of salt unless it comes from Rockstar or some trusted community insider.

Also Read: GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.