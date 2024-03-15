GTA 6 fans are concerned over another possible leak; want Rockstar to do something about it

GTA 6 has been subjected to various kinds of leaks. Its development footage leaked online in September 2022, suggesting it is set in Vice City and has a female protagonist, both of which came true. Its debut trailer also got leaked hours before the planned release time, so fans are worried about more aspects of the highly anticipated title possibly getting leaked in the future.

Interestingly, reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier recently reported that Rockstar Games called their employees back to the office for productivity and security reasons. Therefore, it looks like the studio is taking some steps to prevent any more data related to their next release from leaking on the internet.

GTA 6 fans express concern over more possible leaks online

X user @asimbawe uploaded a video on December 4, 2023, about watching the then-unreleased GTA 6 trailer multiple times. What's interesting is that the video in question features the same song as the upcoming title's debut trailer, Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty, with the tweet having been made just a day ahead of the official trailer's launch.

@that1detectiv3 has now highlighted this tweet, expressing concern over more such leaks that might occur in the future, possibly ahead of GTA 6 trailer 2's launch, which is expected to be later this year.

Given the unfortunate history of GTA 6 leaks, the concern expressed by fans on social media is justified.

@that1detectiv3 also mentioned how details of the next Grand Theft Auto installment's first trailer were accurately revealed online before its official release.

Another user, @NikTekOfficial, talked about how GTA 5 gameplay leaked just days before its launch in September 2013, hoping the same won't happen with its much-anticipated sequel.

Therefore, Rockstar Games must take serious measures to prevent the game from being spoiled for fans eagerly waiting for it to come out for an incredibly long time.

As mentioned earlier, the studio has reportedly called employees back to the office for security reasons, likely to avoid such leaks from happening again. However, the effectiveness of this decision remains to be seen.

As of this writing, it isn't known when more details about GTA 6 will be officially revealed. Although fans expect another trailer soon, Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive haven't confirmed any dates. While they wait for more news, the recently introduced GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid should keep them busy.

