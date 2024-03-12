GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: Why it's the best update in recent time

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update arrived on March 7, 2024, introducing a brand-new heist. Although it isn't a proper standalone DLC and has only been made available from The Chop Shop update's drip feed, it did add some new story missions and vehicles that most players have liked. In fact, the Cluckin Bell Farm is arguably the best update GTA Online has received in quite some time.

In this article, we take a closer look at everything added with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and what makes it the best update the game has had in recent times.

What makes GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the best update in recent times?

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign comprises six story missions. Its plot revolves around the Cluckin Bell factory in Paleto Bay, which has become the base of operations of a cocaine cartel. While the LSPD has turned a blind eye to the criminal organization, one of its officers, Vincent Effenburger, plans to take it all down with your help.

It is simple yet enjoyable and, most importantly, is grounded in reality. This is a much-needed deviation from the outlandish updates that the title has had in the past and fits with the franchise's core themes. Most fans want Rockstar Games to stick with this and would like to see the same in Grand Theft Auto 6's currently unannounced multiplayer, GTA Online 2.0.

Additionally, its missions are neither too easy nor too difficult. They can be played solo or with a total of four participants and have room for replayability. The finale can also be approached in two ways—stealth or aggressive—depending on players' actions in the last setup mission.

In a nutshell, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid can keep you entertained as you wait for more details on the next installment, like GTA 6 trailer 2 and pre-order dates. It is more enjoyable than the story campaigns added in the recent past, such as Los Santos Drug Wars and especially San Andreas Mercenaries.

The latter is highly disliked due to its boring and repetitive missions as well as the many cars it removed. While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has only introduced three new vehicles, one of them, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, is already quite popular.

Completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid rewards $500,000. It may initially seem disappointing, but it is pretty decent for a relatively short campaign. Grinding it can help generate a lot of money over time, and whatever replayability its missions offer should keep it entertaining for a while.

Furthermore, starting it doesn't require purchasing any expensive properties or vehicles, making it accessible to beginners. Therefore, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update can be enjoyed by all types of GTA Online players.

