Rockstar Games vice president reacted to GTA 6 leaks of 2018, claims insider

The GTA 6 leaks of 2018, also known as the Project Americas leak, were seemingly the first time some details about the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto installment came to light. Most reacted to the news skeptically at the time, but insider Brian Gaar has recently claimed that a Rockstar Games vice president called him about its source.

Details of the Project Americas leak were revealed in a YouTube video written by Brian Gaar for Inside Gaming in 2018. It should be noted that not all aspects of the GTA 6 leaks of 2018 have been confirmed yet, but some, such as the setting, have turned out to be true.

Insider Brian Gaar claims Rockstar vice president investigated for source of GTA 6 leaks of 2018

YouTube channel Inside Games uploaded a podcast with Brian Gaar on March 13, 2024, in which the GTA 6 leaks of 2018 were discussed, among other things. While the video (linked below) is nearly an hour long, the bits related to the Project Americas leak can be in the above clip uploaded by u/ferzetto on Reddit.

In it, Brian talks about the difference in the way fans and Rockstar Games reacted to the 2018 GTA 6 leaks. As per Brian Gaar, while the former doubted the leak's validity, the latter "flipped out." He even claimed that a Rockstar vice president (unnamed) called to ask about the source; however, Brian denied revealing their identity.

If true, the Project Americas leak could be accurate to some degree. As mentioned, rumors of GTA 6's map being set in Vice City (the series' version of Miami) have been confirmed by the title's debut trailer. The 2018 leaks also hinted vaguely at a female protagonist, who now has been officially revealed as Lucia.

That said, a few other claims about the GTA 6 leaks of 2018, such as the inclusion of a South American city and drug missions between the U.S. and central South America - also mentioned by Brian Gaar in the podcast - are yet to be confirmed.

In fact, details about the plot, gameplay mechanics, and the title's multiplayer are yet to be revealed by the developers. Fans expect this information to be showcased in GTA 6 trailer 2 rumored to come out later this year.

Interestingly, there are rumors regarding GTA 6 on PS5 Pro as well, but it should be noted that the console is yet to be officially announced by Sony. Hence, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Were you aware of the Project Americas leak in 2018? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion