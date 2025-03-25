Could GTA 6 screenshots or trailer 2 release today? Possibilities explored

The gaming community has been eagerly looking forward to the release of GTA 6 screenshots or GTA 6 trailer 2. While the upcoming title's developer, Rockstar Games, hasn't announced when we can expect them to drop, the Grand Theft Auto fanbase speculated late March or early April as potential windows for an announcement related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans have begun anticipating a reveal specifically on March 25 more recently. Although there is no official confirmation of the same, there does seem to be a slight possibility.

Note: Some parts of this article are purely speculative and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of GTA 6 screenshots or trailer 2 releasing today, March 25?

One of the reasons why a section of fans is expecting a Grand Theft Auto 6-related announcement around now is a timeline created by GTA VI O'Clock, a well-known team of content creators in the GTA community.

This timeline shows Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' last two big titles, having rather compact marketing campaigns, lasting around five to six months leading up to their release. Taking that, and the gap between now and the official Grand Theft Auto 6 release window (Fall 2025) into account, GTA VI O'Clock suggests late March or April as a potential window for GTA 6 trailer 2's arrival.

However, things have now started circling particularly around March 25 due to two interesting reasons. The first reason is a Reddit user continuously teasing this date for months via cryptic comments on the r/GTA6 subreddit. There was no credible source backing the Redditor's claims, which is why fans were initially skeptical. But then recently, Game Informer, a reputed video game magazine that shut down last year, hinted at a release on March 25.

The tease didn't mention anything at all about GTA 6 screenshots or a second trailer, but fans who have been trying to connect the dots are wondering if something might actually be revealed today.

Though there is no confirmation yet, these factors do seem intriguing. It has also been well over a year since any content related to Grand Theft Auto 6 was revealed or talked about by Rockstar Games, and considering its Fall 2025 release window, GTA 6 screenshots or trailer 2 releasing today would not exactly be an unrealistic scenario.

Furthermore, Rockstar usually makes social media posts on Tuesdays, so even if the screenshots or a second trailer does not get released today, there might be an announcement related to either releases. That is why there seems to be a slight possibility of an announcement or revelation being made on March 25; however, that remains to be seen.

