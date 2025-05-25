3 reasons why GTA 6 Liberty City DLC is possible (and 2 reasons it isn't)

Many fans are expecting a GTA 6 Liberty City connection in the upcoming game. While Vice City will be the prime location of the new map, some believe Rockstar Games will include an updated version of the HD Universe Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 4. While many points support this theory, it can also be brushed off based on certain grounds.

Ad

This article lists three reasons why Rockstar Games may add a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC and two reasons it won't.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

3 reasons why a GTA 6 Liberty City expansion is possible

1) Lucia’s connection with Liberty City

Lucia’s backstory can be a plot for the GTA 6 Liberty City DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the GTA 6 protagonists, Lucia Caminos, was from Liberty City before she moved to Vice City. She spent her childhood in Liberty City with her family, which could potentially be a reason to introduce the GTA 6 Liberty City DLC.

Ad

Trending

It is worth noting that Lucia was active in Liberty City before being taken to Leonida Penitentiary.

2) Rockstar recently took down a Liberty City map mod

Expand Tweet

Ad

In January 2025, Rockstar took down the GTA 5 Liberty City map mod developed by third-party modders. Four months later, we witnessed a strong connection between Lucia Caminos and Liberty City. Although the studio did not disclose the reason for taking down the modded map, we can presume it has something to do with the rumored GTA 6 Liberty City expansion.

If the mod continued to operate, it would have possibly reduced the excitement surrounding an expansion.

Ad

3) Liberty City’s connection with Vice City

Ad

Liberty City and Vice City in GTA 6 have many connections that can be traced back to 2008, when a GTA 4 character named Jerry Kapowitz gained possession of diamonds and decided to move to the latter.

The second trailer for the upcoming game also showed a few vehicles with Liberty City license plates. This may not be a coincidence, and Rockstar Games could be planning to release a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC in the future.

Ad

2 reasons why the GTA 6 Liberty City DLC is unlikely

1) Liberty City DLC may sabotage GTA 4

Rockstar may try to avoid conflict between its own projects (Image via Rockstar Games)

The entire plot of GTA 4 is set in Liberty City. Thus, if the studio releases the map in a new game, fans may avoid the 2008 title altogether – Rockstar continues to sell and update GTA 4 even after so many years.

Ad

Therefore, the company may not want to sabotage the pioneer of the HD Universe with a DLC expansion after the release of GTA 6.

2) Liberty City has been a part of many games

Ad

Liberty City is one of the most repeated maps in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games first introduced it in GTA 1 (1998), and since then, in the following titles:

GTA 3

GTA Advance

Liberty City Stories

Vice City

San Andreas

GTA 4

Chinatown Wars

Even though the map changed in all the aforementioned titles, it is usually based on the same concept, i.e., real-life New York City. Rockstar Games may not want to repeat it (as a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC), as players could get bored with the map.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More