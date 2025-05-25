3 reasons why GTA 6 Liberty City DLC is possible (and 2 reasons it isn't)

Many fans are expecting a GTA 6 Liberty City connection in the upcoming game. While Vice City will be the prime location of the new map, some believe Rockstar Games will include an updated version of the HD Universe Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 4. While many points support this theory, it can also be brushed off based on certain grounds.
This article lists three reasons why Rockstar Games may add a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC and two reasons it won't.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.
3 reasons why a GTA 6 Liberty City expansion is possible
1) Lucia’s connection with Liberty City
One of the GTA 6 protagonists, Lucia Caminos, was from Liberty City before she moved to Vice City. She spent her childhood in Liberty City with her family, which could potentially be a reason to introduce the GTA 6 Liberty City DLC.
It is worth noting that Lucia was active in Liberty City before being taken to Leonida Penitentiary.
2) Rockstar recently took down a Liberty City map mod
In January 2025, Rockstar took down the GTA 5 Liberty City map mod developed by third-party modders. Four months later, we witnessed a strong connection between Lucia Caminos and Liberty City. Although the studio did not disclose the reason for taking down the modded map, we can presume it has something to do with the rumored GTA 6 Liberty City expansion.
If the mod continued to operate, it would have possibly reduced the excitement surrounding an expansion.
3) Liberty City’s connection with Vice City
Liberty City and Vice City in GTA 6 have many connections that can be traced back to 2008, when a GTA 4 character named Jerry Kapowitz gained possession of diamonds and decided to move to the latter.
The second trailer for the upcoming game also showed a few vehicles with Liberty City license plates. This may not be a coincidence, and Rockstar Games could be planning to release a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC in the future.
2 reasons why the GTA 6 Liberty City DLC is unlikely
1) Liberty City DLC may sabotage GTA 4
The entire plot of GTA 4 is set in Liberty City. Thus, if the studio releases the map in a new game, fans may avoid the 2008 title altogether – Rockstar continues to sell and update GTA 4 even after so many years.
Therefore, the company may not want to sabotage the pioneer of the HD Universe with a DLC expansion after the release of GTA 6.
2) Liberty City has been a part of many games
Liberty City is one of the most repeated maps in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games first introduced it in GTA 1 (1998), and since then, in the following titles:
- GTA 3
- GTA Advance
- Liberty City Stories
- Vice City
- San Andreas
- GTA 4
- Chinatown Wars
Even though the map changed in all the aforementioned titles, it is usually based on the same concept, i.e., real-life New York City. Rockstar Games may not want to repeat it (as a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC), as players could get bored with the map.
