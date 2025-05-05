5 times why GTA 6 won't likely be delayed again

The recent GTA 6 delay announcement was one of the most disappointing news for the gaming community. Rockstar Games pushed the highly anticipated game’s release by six months, and players will have to wait longer to play it. However, there is also a buzz that the game may be delayed even further.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why GTA 6 isn't likely to get delayed again after May 26, 2026.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games may not delay GTA 6 any further

1) The current delay is to avoid excessive workload

Rockstar delayed the game to make the development process easier (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to a recent Bluesky post by Jason Schreier, Rockstar announced the GTA 6 release date delay to make the final stretch of the development process easier for the developers. According to him, the delay was inevitable for a long time, and the studio finally made it official.

Ad

Trending

Since the developers now have plenty of time, another delay is unlikely at the moment.

2) Rockstar has already announced the release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with the delay, Rockstar also confirmed the GTA 6 release date for 2026. RDR 2 was the studio’s last major release, and it was delayed twice. However, the release date for the game was only revealed after the second delay.

Since the studio has already given us a date for the upcoming game, it seems confident in its progress. Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij also pointed this out in one of his recent posts.

Ad

3) Shareholders showed their discontent

Expand Tweet

Ad

The GTA 6 delay impacted Take-Two’s stock value almost immediately. The shareholders of Rockstar’s parent company showed their dissatisfaction, and the stock value plummeted by several points. The stock still hasn’t recovered to its previous value at the time of writing this article.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to be released in fall 2025, and it has been delayed by six more months. Considering both fans’ and shareholders’ reactions, Rockstar may not delay the game any further.

Ad

4) The development expenditure may increase more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grand Theft Auto 6 development cost has been long-rumored to be around $2 billion. While this is not the officially verified figure, we can expect the studio to spend a huge sum on its development. It is also anticipated that the game has been in development since 2014.

It goes without saying that the six-month delay will cost the studio more money. If GTA 6 gets delayed again, it will increase the development expenditure even further. Therefore, Rockstar may try to avoid it.

Ad

5) To maintain the studio’s reputation

Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay noticeably impacted Rockstar's reputation (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned before, the upcoming game is rumored to be in development for 11 years, and by May 26, 2026, the period will roughly be around 12 years. It is a significantly long time to develop a game, and Rockstar has been mocked multiple times for this.

Ad

Even the official X account of Guinness World Records reacted to the GTA 6 delay announcement with an indirect jibe at the long development time. The studio may try to avoid such instances in the future by not delaying the game anymore.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More