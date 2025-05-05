5 new games that GTA 6 fans can play before May 2026

GTA 6 was supposed to be released in Fall 2025, but Rockstar Games recently announced that the title would only come out in May 2026. As one would have expected, this has caused a lot of disappointment among gamers. However, some upcoming video games and a few that have already been released recently show a lot of promise.

While not all of them are exactly GTA-like games, they seem to have the potential to keep fans entertained as they wait for Rockstar's next game. For those interested, here are five new games that GTA 6 fans can play before May 2026.

Mafia: The Old Country and four other new games that GTA 6 fans can play before May 2026

1) MindsEye

MindsEye is an upcoming third-person shooter video game from Build A Rocket Boy, the new studio helmed by Rockstar Games veteran Leslie Benzies. Set in a fictional desert city named Redrock, the title's gameplay looks pretty action-packed and somewhat similar to that of Grand Theft Auto games, with all the vehicles and weapons.

The narrative, which will explore themes involving futuristic technology and artificial intelligence, also seems intriguing. MindsEye is currently up for pre-order, and will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in just a few weeks on June 10, 2025.

2) Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 new release date artwork (Image via X/@Borderlands)

While GTA 6 is not a part of Take-Two Interactive's lineup for this year anymore, Borderlands 4 is set to release earlier. The title, which was scheduled to come out on September 23, will now be available from September 12, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Borderlands 4's gameplay and art style are quite different from that of Grand Theft Auto games, but that's what makes it unique. The gunplay, traversal, and diverse environments on the new planet Kairos look particularly fun to check out.

3) Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is another title under Take-Two Interactive's umbrella that's supposed to release this year. Developed by Hangar 13, this Mafia installment is currently targeting a Summer 2025 launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game is set in a 1900s rendition of Sicily, much before the timeline of other entries in the franchise. Based on trailers, this Mafia installment should feature vintage cars, a detailed map, and action-packed combat with a gripping narrative at the helm, all of which should keep fans satisfied as they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

4) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A still from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Steam)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle came out late last year on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game became available for PlayStation 5 in April 2025. Its gameplay isn't anything like Grand Theft Auto games, but it is still very fun and immersive. Indiana Jones is back in action, played by veteran voice actor Troy Baker in this iteration.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sets players on a thrilling adventure around the globe that, in a nutshell, can make up for some of the disappointment caused by Rockstar Games' recent GTA 6 delay announcement.

5) Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is the much-anticipated successor of the Sucker Punch Productions' 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima. The story is set 300 years after the happenings of the earlier title, and the gameplay, featuring samurai combat and horse traversal, seems just as free-flowing and engaging as Tsushima's, with a new map that looks breathtaking.

Ghost of Yotei, whose narrative follows a revenge tale, will release on PlayStation 5 later this year on October 2, around the originally planned GTA 6 release window.

