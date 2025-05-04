"GTA 6 Trailer 2 is definitely dropping this month": Rockstar might release new footage, suspect fans

With the GTA 6 delay bombshell still fresh, some fans are now expecting a new trailer in May 2025. The Grand Theft Auto community had been looking forward to an announcement during this period. While Rockstar Games did provide new details, it was not what was expected. Nonetheless, X user Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts posted:
“GTA 6 Trailer 2 is definitely dropping this month. No confirmation, but high chances that it will happen. Pre-orders might start as well.”
However, the user’s prediction regarding a new trailer has divided GTA 6 fans. While a few agreed with their take, others rejected the idea. A user named @ViceCityVibes26 replied:
“I can definitely see something coming soon. Not sure if it’s a trailer though I feel like they’ve been holding off on that until they can confidently give us a release window.”
Another user stated the possibility of getting Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots instead:
User @Lumbagoisbad emphasized the pre-order possibility, stating that Rockstar already announced the GTA 6 release date:
“Even though GTA VI is still far away we'll probably still get an option for pre orders because we've got a full release date.”
However, many fans straightforwardly rejected the proposal and emphasized that there is still plenty of time for the GTA 6 trailer 2.
Rockstar Games stated the following in its delay announcement:
“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”
This could be why some fans of the series are expecting new details soon.
Take-Two CEO shares statement about the lack of new GTA 6 details
On March 29, 2025, Bloomberg published an interview where the CEO of Take-Two Interactive stated the following regarding the lack of new Grand Theft Auto 6 details:
“...we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”
While the statement was made before announcing the GTA 6 release date delay, the reason appears fairly valid for now.
