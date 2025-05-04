5 similarities between GTA 5 and MindsEye we've noticed so far

GTA 5's long-awaited successor, Grand Theft Auto 6, has been delayed from Fall 2025 to May 2026. The news has caused significant disappointment in the gaming community, but there are other games coming out this year that can keep one entertained, such as MindsEye. Notably, this title comes from ex-Rockstar Games veteran Leslie Benzies' new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, and is coming out on June 10, 2025.

Going by the trailers, the game looks promising and seems to have a few similarities with Rockstar's 2013 release, which might interest Grand Theft Auto fans. That said, here are five similarities between GTA 5 and MindsEye that we have noticed so far.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 similarities between GTA 5 and MindsEye that we have noticed so far

1) Third-person gameplay

The most basic similarity between Grand Theft Auto 5 and MindsEye is the third-person shooter gameplay style. Most titles in the Grand Theft Auto 5 franchise have used this camera style, and while GTA 5 also offers a first-person mode, the gameplay by default is in third-person.

Those who prefer this gameplay style should find MindsEye to be something right up their alley.

2) A plethora of vehicles

MindsEye gameplay screenshot (Image via Build A Rocket Boy || Steam)

Vehicles are an integral element of Grand Theft Auto games, and most titles, like Grand Theft Auto 5, feature a healthy catalog of them. In fact, Rockstar Games has regularly added more to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, over the years with free DLCs.

MindsEye's trailers also showed a great deal of vehicles, particularly cars. However, it remains to be seen whether players can use whichever they want, like in Grand Theft Auto 5.

3) Map diversity

The layouts of Los Santos (right) and Redrock City (left) look a bit similar (Images via Build A Rocket Boy || Rockstar Games)

Los Santos is the major city in the GTA 5 map. It is seemingly based on Los Angeles and has diverse areas, like a busy downtown with skyscrapers and suburbs. There is also a desert nearby in the Blaine County region.

MindsEye's map is also set in a fictional location named Redrock City, and the layout is not too different from that of Los Santos. There looks to be an affluent downtown district, a suburban area, as well as a desert around it.

Also check: 5 reasons why MindsEye could be a GTA competitor

4) Weapon variety

MindsEye protagonist, Jacob Diaz, firing a rifle (Image via Build A Rocket Boy || Steam)

Like cars, weapons also play a very important role in Grand Theft Auto games. GTA 5 features a wide variety of arms, and again, Rockstar has introduced more of them to its multiplayer with DLCs.

At the moment, we don't know how many weapons there will be in MindsEye, but based on all the footage shown so far, there does seem to be some variety, such as rifles, handguns, and even machine guns.

5) Futuristic tech

A robot from MindsEye (Image via Build A Rocket Boy || Steam)

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode is pretty much grounded in reality, but GTA Online has explored the futuristic sci-fi realm to an extent. Flying vehicles and AI robots (Clifford Juggernauts) are a part of the Rockstar Games multiplayer.

MindsEye will also delve into advanced technology and artificial intelligence. Its trailers have already shown robots and a bit of futuristic tech. Those who enjoy these elements in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer may also find it interesting in MindsEye as they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

