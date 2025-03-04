GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: All new features and content you need to know about

Announced on February 20, Rockstar Games is providing GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition as a free upgrade to all players on March 4, 2025. This will include numerous popular features that were previously exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.

These features include all the newest vehicles and their performance upgrade parts at Hao's Special Works, as well as access to animal encounters, among other things. Other than these, better visual fidelity, quicker loading times, and more optimization can be expected from this free upgrade.

In this article, we will go over all the new features and content being introduced with the GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: New features being introduced

Much requested console-exclusive features making their way onto PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once updated to the newest GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition, all PC players will receive quite a few notable features that were previously exclusive to the newest consoles. These will be accessible to both existing PC players and those who are playing the game for the first time.

New vehicles and upgrades are made available at Hao's Special Works along with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Wild animals can be encountered on the Southern San Andreas landscape. Players can take pictures of them in order to participate in the Wildlife Photography Challenge, which offers daily rewards.

Players are set to receive exclusive privileges as PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership.

Career Progress feature is set to debut with the Enhanced Edition, which will allow players to track their criminal empire built on GTA Online.

To jump right into the action, players can start by navigating a newly updated landing page. Additionally, when players begin as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in their Career Builder, they will receive GTA$4,000,000 windfall to purchase real estate, cars, and other stuff.

Lastly, the Enhanced Edition will also feature the Kernel-based Anti-cheat and the proactive voice chat moderation for GTA Online.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: All Hao's Special Works additions

New and existing players who upgrade to the GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition will receive five vehicles that were formerly exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Along with these, their best-in-class vehicle improvements are also made available at Hao's Special Works auto shop, housed inside the LS Car Meet.

Hao's Special Works will feature new cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The list of new vehicles is as follows:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

(Super) Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

(Muscle) Karin S95 (Sports)

(Sports) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

(Super) Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

In order to make these new vehicles and other existing premium cars even better, Hao will tune a wider selection of vehicles so that you can push the vehicle to its limits in HSW Races, Time Trials, and Test Rides that rotate on a weekly basis.

Super : Principe Deveste Eight, Överflöd Entity MT

: Principe Deveste Eight, Överflöd Entity MT Sports : Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Übermacht Niobe

: Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Übermacht Niobe Sports Classic : Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic

: Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic Muscle : Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible Coupe : Annis Euros X32, Übermacht Sentinel XS

: Annis Euros X32, Übermacht Sentinel XS Off - Road : Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP

- : Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP SUV : Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally

: Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally Motorcycle : Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: All technical upgrades

Not only does the free upgrade bring in all the console-exclusive changes, but it also features some technical enhancements that can further improve the visual fidelity for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, as well as performance for PC players. These are as follows:

Ray-traced shadows and reflections which initially appeared on consoles will now be available in the Enhanced Edition. Additionally, some ray tracing capabilities like ambient occlusion and global illumination are exclusive to PCs.

Support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR1, and FSR3.

Improved loading speeds on compatible devices and configurations with SSD and DirectStorage.

Improved support for higher frame rates, higher aspect ratios, and higher resolutions.

Support for DualSense controllers with adaptive triggers.

Audio enhancements with Dolby Atmos compatibility and higher speech, cinematic, and music fidelity.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: GTA+ membership

Players who have updated to GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition will be able to purchase the GTA+ premium membership service for the first time on PC. Among the many exclusive perks that GTA+ provides, some notable ones are free GTA$ 500,000 every month, which is delivered upon billing, and Member-only Shark Cards that offer a 15% bonus GTA$.

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition: Recommended specifications

GTA 5 PC Enhanced Edition will feature updated system requirements (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following are the minimum system requirements for the free Enhanced Edition upgrade:

OS : Windows 10 (latest service pack)

: Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor : Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX 9590

: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX 9590 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) Storage : 105GB, SSD required

: 105GB, SSD required Soundcard & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

The following are the recommended system requirements for the free Enhanced Edition upgrade:

OS : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB Dual Channel configuration RAM

: 16GB Dual Channel configuration RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage : 105GB, DirectStorage compatible drive

: 105GB, DirectStorage compatible drive Soundcard & Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio systems, with support for Dolby Atmos.

