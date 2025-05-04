Why the GTA 6 release date of May 2026 might change to Fall 2026

GTA 6 was supposed to arrive sometime during Fall 2025, but it has now been delayed until May 2026. Consequently, fans must now wait another year for the Rockstar Games title, which, needless to say, is highly disappointing. It's not exactly surprising if we take the launch timelines of the last few Rockstar titles into account, but it does seem a bit concerning, especially due to Red Dead Redemption 2.

The new tentative GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026, but as we wait for more information, let's look at why it might get delayed further to Fall 2026.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why the May 26, 2026, GTA 6 release date might change to Fall 2026

Grand Theft Auto 5, the last new entry in the series, was delayed once, from Spring 2013 to September 2013. That and the lack of information on GTA 6 were why some fans were expecting a delay with the upcoming title. However, if we look at Red Dead Redemption 2, the last major release by Rockstar Games, there might be another delay in store.

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally had a Fall 2017 release window, as revealed by Rockstar in October 2016. But on May 22, 2017, it was delayed until Spring 2018. Spring generally spans across March, April, and May.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Spring 2018 delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games missed this release window as well, announcing yet another delay in February 2018. This time, the much-awaited Red Dead Redemption sequel was slated to launch on October 26, 2018 (a Fall release date), which is when it finally came out.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fall 2018 delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before the GTA 6 delay announcement, Fall 2025 was the title's targeted release window, as revealed by Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, during its earnings calls.

Now, in May 2025, the next Grand Theft Auto installment has been delayed to May 2026. Although not much has been shown in terms of gameplay and features, it has been labelled by the developer as the biggest and most immersive "evolution" of the series so far. Therefore, just like how a highly detailed title like Red Dead Redemption 2 went from releasing in Fall 2017 to Spring 2018 to Fall 2018, Grand Theft Auto 6 might get pushed further back to Fall 2026.

That said, Rockstar providing a concrete GTA 6 release date instead of a window does make it seem like the developer is confident of following it, but that remains to be seen.

