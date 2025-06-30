Why Death Stranding 2 boosts confidence in GTA 6's performance on PS5

Gamers are seemingly sceptical about how GTA 6 will perform on the PlayStation 5 once it releases. One possible reason for this fear is that Rockstar Games showcased photorealistic graphics in both trailers, with the second trailer looking even better. However, Death Stranding 2 was released recently for the PS5, and we can assume a few things from it regarding Grand Theft Auto 6’s performance.

Long story short, players should be assured that GTA 6 will provide a refined gameplay experience. This article will explain why.

Death Stranding 2's refined gameplay is a positive sign for GTA 6’s performance on PS5

Some fans believe that the visuals of GTA 6 are too heavy for the PS5, and it may struggle to run the game at full potential. While we are yet to see proper gameplay from Rockstar, Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2 can be considered a benchmark.

The recently released game features photorealistic visuals and looks stunning at times. One surprising thing to note is that the developer was able to pull this off without using any special effects, such as ray tracing and global illumination. The game uses standard graphics settings to produce quality visuals on the PS5. This is one of the important things GTA 6 should learn from Death Stranding 2.

Another impressive thing DS 2 executes efficiently is the loading time. Even during mid-game, it takes only around three seconds to load from one part of the map to another. Rockstar had already shortened the load time in the GTA 5 PS5 version. Therefore, we can expect more improvements in the next installment.

When it comes to framerates, we can expect GTA 6 to run at 30 FPS on the PS5. DS 2 offers two modes (Performance and Quality), which impact how efficiently the game runs. Rockstar already offers three modes (Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT) on the GTA 5 PS5 version. These settings are likely to be included in the next game as well.

However, considering the advanced graphical effects seen in the trailers, we can't be sure whether we will get 60 FPS on the base PS5.

Also read: DS 2’s graphics likened to GTA VI trailer

DS 2 also includes a Photo Mode that offers advanced tools to capture high-quality scenes from the game. Rockstar will also likely bring back the Rockstar Editor in the next game, which will allow us to capture and create stunning photos and videos.

The GTA 6 trailer 2 was captured on a base PS5, and it includes both cutscenes and gameplay footage. Therefore, we can expect the final release to be better than this, with at least 30 FPS.

