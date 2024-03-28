All 30 GTA Online Shipwrecks locations in 2024

The GTA Online Shipwrecks locations keep changing daily, making it difficult for players to locate the longboat and collect the treasure chest to complete the daily hunt challenge. With Rockstar Games offering additional bonuses for completing these missions, everybody is out looking for the sunken boat on the beaches of Los Santos and San Andreas.

However, it can be slightly challenging to find the GTA Online Shipwrecks locations for a couple of reasons. First, there are 30 places where it can spawn, and second, the boat can be a little hard to locate since it can be hidden in some places.

So, this article will mention all 30 locations and where to look for the wreckage when searching for the treasure chest.

List of all 30 GTA Online Shipwrecks locations

As mentioned, the GTA Online Shipwrecks locations change each day, but they always swap between the 30 available locations. This means players can limit the number of areas they must visit. Below is a list of all the locations where one can find the crashed boat and obtain the treasure for 3x cash and RP in this ongoing GTA Online weekly update:

The map showing where to find the treasure (Image via X/WildBrick142)

Elysian Island Los Santos International Airport #1 Los Santos International Airport #2 San Andreas Pacific Ocean #1 Pacific Bluffs Banham Canyon Chumash Lago Zancudo #1 Lago Zancudo #2 Zancudo River North Chumash Paleto Cove Paleto Forest Paleto Bay #1 Paleto Bay #2 Mount Gordo #1 Pacific Ocean #2 Pacific Ocean #3 Mount Gordo #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #1 San Chianski Mountain Range #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #3 Pacific Ocean #4 Pacific Ocean #5 Pacific Ocean #6 Pacific Ocean #7 Pacific Ocean #8 Palomino Highlands Cypress Flats

It is worth noting that the GTA Online Shipwrecks locations are around beach areas, so you will need to get into the sandy shores and look around to spot the boat. Therefore, it is recommended that you visit the location during the day to find the treasure more easily. You can try looking for it at your ease after collecting the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles.

The treasure chest also makes a faint sound that will allow you to find it easily. So, keeping your eyes and ears open will help you out a lot when visiting the various GTA Online Shipwrecks locations. While the reward for collecting the chest might not be huge, it is still a good way to complete the challenges.

While some players consider searching for the buried stash locations in GTA Online easier, the Shipwrecks is not too difficult once you know where to look. You will also get around $25,000 cash and 2000 RP for collecting the treasure chest, but this reward has been tripled with the ongoing weekly update, making it much more lucrative. Also, you will unlock the Frontier Outfit after collecting seven of these chests.

Once you collect the day's treasure chest, visit the Diamond Casino to try your luck and get the Podium Vehicle of the week for free.

