How to earn maximum profits from GTA Online Security Contracts in 2023

After yesterday's GTA Online update, Rockstar Games has bumped up the rewards for successfully completing Security Contracts. Security Contracts are a fun way to grind in the game while earning money and RP as rewards. They were added to the game through The Contract update for GTA Online back on December 15, 2021.

With this week's update, players will receive twice the regular rewards upon completing Security Contract missions. Considering that it takes some time to set up the entire premise, this guide will assist players with everything that they need to know about setting up Security Contracts and maximizing the profit earned from each of these missions.

How to earn profit from GTA Online Security Contracts

To get started, you must have ownership of an Agency. You must then register your created character as a CEO, VIP, or MC President on SecuroServ using the Interaction Menu to gain access to the Agency computer, which lets you trigger Security Contracts.

In GTA Online, there are essentially six types of Security Contracts:

Asset Protection - For 10 minutes, protect specific assets.

- For 10 minutes, protect specific assets. Gang Termination - Eliminate gang members in their hideouts.

- Eliminate gang members in their hideouts. Liquidize Assets - Destroy rival goods using explosives.

- Destroy rival goods using explosives. Recover Valuables - Take items from a safe.

- Take items from a safe. Rescue Operation - Locate a client in a search zone.

- Locate a client in a search zone. Vehicle Recovery - Retrieve a stolen car from an opposing gang

To trigger a Security Contract, you must head to the Agency Office and access the computer located there. On this computer, you'll need to:

Step 1 - Login with your registered ID and Password

- Login with your registered ID and Password Step 2 - Head to the Security Contracts section

- Head to the Security Contracts section Step 3 - Select whichever contract you feel like trying out

Out of the six different types of contract missions, three randomized ones will appear on the screen at a time. Every time that you log off and then log back in to the computer, a fresh set of contracts replaces the previous set on the screen.

Agency computer interface (Image via YouTube @LKG)

Furthermore, there are varied levels of difficulty available for each of these contracts. You can choose what level of difficulty you prefer before triggering the mission. The cash and RP payout from completing these missions depends on what difficulty the Security Contract was completed on.

The higher the difficulty, the greater the payout will be. As of now, the three difficulty levels in the game are as follows:

Professional

Specialist

Specialist +

Considering that Specialist + is the highest level, you will receive the best payout on successfully completing a mission at that difficulty. Details of the rewards for fulfilling a Security Contract have been provided below:

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

- $31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

- $44,000 to $56,000 Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

Security Contracts offer 2X rewards this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

From March 2 to March 8, 2023, GTA Online players will receive double the money and RP as rewards for completing a Security Contract. Every contract completed permanently contributes a net additional daily revenue of $100 to the Agency's safe, with new milestones being added after every five contracts.

Upon completing 201 contracts, players will earn the maximum daily payout, which is set to a limit of $20,000. It should be noted that there's a five-minute waiting period after every contract mission.

Furthermore, the Agency safe can only hold a maximum of $250,000 at a time, after which it must be emptied before it can be refilled.

Completing one Security Contract opens up access to VIP Contracts in the game. Additionally, completing three Security Contracts makes Payphone Hits available in GTA Online.

This week, double the usual rewards are on offer for completing VIP Contracts and 1.5 times the money and RP for completing Payphone Hits. This is exactly why it's a great opportunity to make a lot of profit by grinding Security Contracts until March 8.

