5 biggest gameplay changes GTA 6 should implement for a true next-gen game

After playing GTA 5 for a while, fans started to voice their concerns about some of its flaws. Some of these include lacluster NPCs, extremely aggressive police, buildings that are present just to fill space in the map, missing activities from previous games, and an outdated mission structure.

GTA 6 is, without a doubt, one of the most highly anticipated games at the moment, and has been so for the last few years. When a large chunk of development footage was leaked online in September 2022, fans started discussing changes that they would like to see in the popular franchise's next entry.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 biggest changes that fans wish to see in GTA 6

1) Better NPC AI

It's no secret that going from GTA 4 to 5, the redundant NPC AI left a lot to be desired. They cannot be looked at as actual living people in the world that the game is set in.

GTA 4 was a huge leap forward in a positive direction and the NPCs had diverse and dynamic reactions to whatever was happening around them.

Shooting non-vital body parts wouldn’t kill them. Instead, they would just lay on the ground, sometimes trying to get up and go back down as the pain overcame them. Nothing of that sort is seen in the following entry.

Fans, however, can be optimistic about GTA 6 in this regard given that the last Rockstar Games release, Red Dead Redemption 2, had the most superior NPC AI and player interactions of any game so far. With that experience in hand, the community expects Rockstar Games to craft an NPC AI that is a notch higher.

2) Better mission structure and story

Rockstar Games defined how open-world games should be made as the creative brains paved the way for this genre. However, now, one won’t be wrong in saying that the signature formula has gone a little stale.

Fans have long complained about repetitive fetching and running errands as missions. Instead, they want more dynamism and uniqueness in each quest they set out on.

Reports suggested that GTA 5 was supposed to have story DLCs, which were eventually canceled seeing the success of GTA Online. While many enjoy the grind in the Online Mode, a big section of fans demands more serious and gritty long-term storytelling in the next release.

With games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last Of Us being regarded as two of the best stories ever in gaming, there is no reason Rockstar should shy away from this approach.

Granted, GTA is a completely different style of game, it worked well in GTA 4, making it one of the most beloved entries in the popular series. Rockstar Games will hopefully find a way to incorporate both into the upcoming title.

3) Realistic Wanted Level system

Police AI-based issues and suggestions from players have been a long-term topic of discussion. Even lightly nudging a cop car with yours can lead to an arrest or being shot at.

In one of the videos that leaked in September 2022, the main characters named Lucia and Jason (as per leaks) were seen robbing a restaurant. A bar at the top of the screen indicated how much time was left before the police force was dispatched to their location. This is a positive change to the series as it adds a touch of realism.

4) More accessible buildings

Ben @videotech_ I hope GTAVI's singeplayer includes more activities and places to visit. GTAV fell very short with this, yet GTAIV had Burgershot, bowling, loads of nightclubs, a gigantic subway network and much more.

I know the "leak" showed a Cafe restaurant, which definitely gives me hope.



I know the “leak” showed a Cafe restaurant, which definitely gives me hope. I hope GTAVI’s singeplayer includes more activities and places to visit. GTAV fell very short with this, yet GTAIV had Burgershot, bowling, loads of nightclubs, a gigantic subway network and much more. I know the “leak” showed a Cafe restaurant, which definitely gives me hope.

Another one of the most in-demand additions to the series are buildings with properly designed interiors that can be accessed. In an age where developers desire to make games as close to the real world as possible, this is a no-brainer.

Popular Rockstar Games dataminer Ben tweeted about a cafe restaurant in the leak, giving hope that the next game will be more immersive.

Given that hardware technology has become stronger and more capable than ever before with the next-generation rolling in, it shouldn’t be an issue to support a game of this magnitude.

5) Diverse environment

Rockstar tried to improve upon the previous game’s monotonous map of Liberty City by adding the large area of Blaine County to the city of Los Santos. While it did add diversity, the majority of it is just wilderness and there's not much that players can engage with.

Red Dead Redemption 2 boasted an even bigger map, but this time, Rockstar Games had figured out the formula to make the vast open world even more interesting and exciting. Fans would love to see a similar type of lived-in world that would make every section of the map a fresh experience with plenty of things to do.

Based on the leaks, it can be speculated that GTA 6 will be taking place in and around Vice City. That makes for a richly diverse environment, from the city, to the beaches, the everglades, and more.

As of this article, Rockstar has only stated that the next GTA title is already in development. No other confirmations or details of any sort have been revealed to the public.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

As fans anxiously wait for the game’s official announcement and trailer, they can only hope that Rockstar will deliver the best game in the series, if not the best of all time.

