5 most popular GTA myths that left fans talking for years

Since its inception, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has been riddled with myths, mysteries, and Easter eggs. Some of them, however, have been known to scramble players' minds due to their erratic nature, which has allowed these mysteries to remain unsolved for years and years.

This is what makes these games special: the ability to have an interesting plot and cast of characters and the aura of a world with almost an infinite amount of things to offer. That being said, here on this list, we will be talking about five of the biggest myths in the GTA franchise that have left fans scratching their heads for years.

Five most prominent mythical elements of the GTA franchise

1) Mount Chiliad Mural

Beginning with one of GTA 5's most enigmatic unresolved mysteries, the ancient mural of Mount Chiliad. Mount Chiliad's wilderness creates an engaging environment, and when combined with an unsolved tale, we have a recipe for goosebumps.

The mural portrays a puzzle pattern within the silhouette of a mountain, which is thought to represent Mount Chiliad. At the bottom are three boxes with a spacecraft, a cracked egg, and a man with a jetpack in each. For over a decade, players have sought to figure out what it all means, but despite innumerable hypotheses and hours of discussion, there is still no definitive answer.

2) Cement Shoes

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved GTA games out there. Like the rest of the games in the series, Vice City does not miss out on intriguing Easter eggs and myths. In the waters surrounding the coastal city, players can find two men with nothing but their underwear on and cemented blocks on their feet holding their bodies underwater.

Cement Shoes is a well-known Italian Mafia punishment. Even in one of the game's cutscenes, Ken Rosenberg mentions that Tommy's Italian brothers (the Forelli Mafia) from up north are coming to fit him with cement shoes. However, to this day, no one knows who these individuals are or who did this to them.

3) Ghost Cars in San Andreas

Another mystery that entails Mount Chiliad, this time in another universe, is the ghost cars of GTA San Andreas. Players can spot wrecked automobiles moving on their own in the countryside. These vehicles may be found near the foot of Mount Chiliad or in the surrounding forest. What's even more bizarre is that players can control and drive around in them like any other vehicle in the game.

The origins of this myth are unknown and have remained unsolved since the game's release. Like other mysteries in the popular action-adventure franchise, various ideas aim to unearth the truth about the phantom vehicles of San Andreas. However, a good conclusive result is still absent.

4) Extraterrestrial influence of GTA 5

More than any other entry into the Grand Theft Auto series, the 2013 release takes the cake for involving the most alien activity. The game is riddled with references to outer space creatures invading its world from top to bottom.

Starting with the prologue, a frozen alien can be found in one of the lakes in North Yankton. Following that is a side-quest that asks players to find 50 fragments from a spaceship, the infamous Mount Chiliad mural depicting a spacecraft, and three actual functioning UFOs one above Fort Zancudo, one in Sandy Shores, and the last over the peak of Mount Chiliad.

5) Heart of the Statue of Happiness

Liberty City is Rockstar Games' fictional take on New York City. While its first rendition in 2003 failed to include one of its most prominent monuments, the 2008 reconstruction didn't miss out on including the iconic Statue of Liberty.

The Statue of Happiness is Rockstar Games' version of the Statue of Liberty in GTA 4. It can be found on Happiness Island, just off the shore of Algonquin. Inside the statue is a chained-up beating heart that spurts blood if shot. Players have stumbled upon it with sheer luck over the years, and just like all the other myths in the franchise, there is no explanation for this either.

