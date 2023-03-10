50 Cent's Vice City posts turned out to be for new TV series, not GTA 6

About a week ago, well-known American rapper 50 Cent sent Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans around the globe into a frenzy by posting several images of Rockstar Games' GTA Vice City on his social media handles.

This quickly sparked numerous rumors and speculation about what the cryptic posts meant. Some guessed that it was related to an upcoming announcement for GTA 6, while others believed that these were for a potential real-life adaptation of the popular 2002 action-adventure game.

Shortly after, the posts were deleted, making fans wonder if 50 Cent had broken some NDA policy and was cleaning up his mess at the request of Rockstar Games. It was recently revealed that neither of these rumors were true and that the posts were made to garner attention for an entirely separate TV show.

50 Cent's GTA Vice City posts were for an upcoming Paramount+ TV series

Earlier today, it was reported on Twitter that the posts made on 50 Cent's official social media handles were made to possibly promote an upcoming TV show that was being produced by Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios, and 50 Cent himself for Paramount+.

With the working title of the show being set as Vice City, this explains why the rapper made such cryptic posts. Grand Theft Auto is a huge brand with Vice City being one of its top titles.

For years, GTA's massive international fan base has been eagerly waiting for any information related to GTA 6, with numerous relevant leaks suggesting that the upcoming title will be based in Vice City. Keeping that in mind, if a celebrity as popular as 50 Cent tweets about Vice City, it's guaranteed to turn heads.

If this was a well-thought-out marketing strategy, it has certainly paid off, as the show has been widely talked-about and inadvertently advertised practically everywhere ever since the very first post from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Instagram account.

50 Cent posted and the now-deleted cryptic social media posts regarding Vice City

On March 2, 2023, well-known American music industry star, 50 Cent, posted an image of GTA Vice City with a caption that read, "This is going to be bigger than Power" on his Instagram account first and then on his official Twitter handle.

With Power being a drama TV series that he was featured in, fans began to wonder if Rockstar Games had given the nod for a live-action adaption of GTA Vice City. A section of the GTA community believed that it was simply regarding an appearance as a radio talk show host or an NPC in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Interestingly, these posts were quickly deleted a few days later with no context provided.

We now know that a show is being made with a working title of Vice City, which means that the TV series could potentially be inspired by the events of the game and the time that it was set in. While it may not be an official adaptation, if the show turns out to be anything along the lines of the game, it could be a real treat for fans of the GTA series.

