How to play Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 3x bonuses? (March 16 - March 29)

A new weekly update dropped in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online today along with The Last Dose DLC's story missions that will wrap up the Los Santos Drug Wars saga. As part of the new weekly update, players will be able to rack up bonus rewards and cash through multiple events, missions, and challenges.

One such event is the Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode. Upon successful completion, players will be able to take home three times the usual rewards available. This makes it an excellent opportunity to grind in this fun and exciting GTA Online Adversary Mode and take away triple rewards.

How to start GTA Online's Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode - A beginner's guide

Here are the step-by-step instructions on what needs to be done to start the Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Open the Pause menu

- Open the Pause menu Step 2 - Go to the Online Tab

- Go to the Online Tab Step 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs Step 4 - Select Play Jobs

- Select Play Jobs Step 5 - Choose Rockstar Created

- Choose Rockstar Created Step 6 - Select Adversary Mode

- Select Adversary Mode Step 7 - Scroll down to Overtime Rumble

There are various Overtime Rumble game modes accessible, seven to be exact, that take place across different regions of the map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

Below is a list that contains information about where all the different Overtime Rumble Adversary Modes take place:

Overtime Rumble I - Pillbox Hill

Pillbox Hill Overtime Rumble II - Alamo Sea

Alamo Sea Overtime Rumble III - Palomino Highlands

Palomino Highlands Overtime Rumble IV - Del Perro

Del Perro Overtime Rumble V - Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Overtime Rumble VI - Rancho

Rancho Overtime Rumble VII - Paleto Bay

Completing either of these seven Overtime Rumble Adversary Modes will reward you with three times the money and RP in GTA Online through March 22, 2023.

Everything to know about Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

Parachuting to top of the scoreboard (Image via YouTube @VanossGaming)

The game can be played between 2-10 players grouped into two teams. Rockstar Games has mentioned this mode in its description as a remix of the classic game of darts.

All the players from each team have to jump off a ramp and then with the help of parachutes, land onto platforms of five types marked with different colors indicating different points. These landing platforms contain anywhere between 1-15 points.

Cars landing on the scoreboard (Image via YouTube @VanossGaming)

The catch here is that once the car is in the air, all of its mechanisms are disabled, such as jumping ability, acceleration, and breaking system. This makes them vulnerable to rolling out of the play zone or being pushed off by their competitors.

The landing platforms also present a challenge of their own by reducing in size as the points go from 1 to 15.

The team that is able to score the highest in all five rounds is declared the winner. Both teams use the same vehicle, the Ruiner 2000, and are differentiated by two colors, orange and purple.

Poll : 0 votes