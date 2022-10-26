GTA Online can intimidate beginners as Rockstar Games lets players figure things out themselves. A public lobby can make things quite difficult for players to survive their first few in-game days. That being said, players can still level up quite quickly and stock up on their ammo and vehicles if they follow the proper strategy.

Players must earn Reputation Points (RP) to level up in GTA Online, which can be earned by completing missions. Ranking up unlocks special weapons, vehicles, and missions as well, which gives players a steady income. The right set of activities will help players level up fast in GTA Online.

This article aims to provide the fastest way to rank up in GTA Online.

Players should focus on activities that have reward multiplier in GTA online

Even experienced players sometimes restart from scratch just for the fun of it, redo missions, unlock weapons and vehicles, and sometimes also surprise unsuspecting griefers. While it's fun to restart with all the knowledge, beginners might have absolutely no clue about how to spend wisely and rank up easily.

Rockstar Games comes up with weekly 2x, 3x, and very rarely, 4x rewards for a set of activities spread throughout the game between races, missions, and other activities. These are the events that beginners must focus on to quickly earn GTA$ and also gain RP to level up continually.

Weekly events with double or triple rewards may include races, contact missions, or last-team standing events. Players can get into these directly from the loading screen, where they will be prominently displayed.

The fastest way to gain RP in GTA Online is by playing a bunch of random jobs. It's the most effective method for beginners to get started. Players can get used to completing missions by taking up Contact missions provided by Story Mode characters.

Pier Pressure and Blow Up are the best contact missions for beginners to get started. These will be listed under Jobs and can be found on the list of Rockstar Created Jobs. Another option is to select a job from the Quick Jobs list.

Bonus methods: Casino wheel spin and Daily objectives

The Diamond Casino has a daily wheel spin available for players who pay an initial entry fee of $500 to gain access. The wheel spin can get players an RP reward of 2500, 5000, 7500, 10000, or 15000 depending on where the pointer stops, with a bunch of other items also on the wheel, including a vehicle that's on the podium.

The podium vehicle changes weekly and then there are GTA$ and clothes to be won. With five RP rewards and four cash rewards on the wheel, there's a high chance of ending up with an RP reward or a cash reward. Apart from this, once players reach Level 15, they can also unlock Daily Objectives.

Every day, there will be three random jobs for players to complete and upon completion of all three, they can gain 5000 RP points and a cash reward of close to GTA$30,000. Players can easily get up to 20000 RP weekly upon completing these daily objectives. 100,000 RP can get players to Level 20.

Players can unlock RP rewards by reaching personal milestones

Reaching personal milestones can also get good RP rewards. (Image via YouTube/LazerSpart)

There are also personal milestones players can reach to unlock RP rewards for each tier. These include signal jammers that give players RP rewards for each jammer that's destroyed, which is quite easy and rewards well.

There are a variety of methods to get RP rewards to level up quickly and unlock missions, weapons, vehicles, and outfits. Most of these can also be done solo to get as much as possible to earn enough RP rewards to unlock better missions and payouts.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

