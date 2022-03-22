5 highest paying missions in GTA Online next-gen update

GTA Online next-gen is out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a new wave of beginners have made their way into the game. The latest version features improved visuals, QOL upgrades, and new content.

Grand Theft Online is a world ruled by money, and players are constantly competing to one-up each other. Money grinding can be done via heists, missions, businesses, etc.

Five highest paying missions in GTA Online next gen

5) Pier Pressure ($11,000)

Gerald also hands out contact missions to users, and this one is called Pier Pressure. It is quite straightforward, as Gerald needs some meth.

The Lost and the Vagos are having a drug deal under the Del Perro Pier. Gamers must travel to the spot under the pier, kill all Vagos and Lost members, pick up the meth, and deliver it to Gerald.

This mission can be completed way before 12 minutes, but spending the minimum time will net the most profit.

4) Blow Up 2 ($13,440)

Blow Up contact missions are handed out by Simeon Yetarian in GTA Online. These are some of the easiest contact missions out there, and players can even do them solo.

Simeon's rival owns a club and also owns very expensive cars. He had also stolen a yellow Banshee from Simeon earlier.

Users must go to the club's parking lot, locate the yellow Banshee, and steal it while destroying all other cars. Once Simeon receives the Banshee, the mission is complete.

The easiest method is to stack up all the other cars and throw a sticky bomb in the middle. Once far enough away, the sticky bomb can be detonated. This will negate the wanted level, and the car can be easily delivered.

However, Rockstar Games has recently changed the time-to-money ratio for missions. To earn the max GTA$ and RP, gamers must spend 12 minutes in the mission.

3) Extradition ($13,650)

Extradition is a contact mission handed out by Martin Madrazo that 1-6 gamers can do. Initially, they need to travel to Fort Zancudo and shoot down a Titan about to take off. If the plane takes off, the mission fails.

Successfully taking down the Titan will trigger a text message from Madrazo, which states that the informant has already spilled the beans in front of the DA. Players must now track down the DA and kill him before he reaches Davis Sheriff's Station.

The DA will be speeding down Route 68 in a black car. After killing him, users must collect the briefcase, lose any wanted level, and deliver it to Madrazo.

2) Rooftop Rumble ($14,630)

Martin Madrazo shows up once more to task gamers with a mission called Rooftop Rumble in GTA Online. They must go to a parking lot on Adam's Apple Boulevard, where the FIB and Professionals are having a meeting regarding some documents. Martin needs those documents.

Players must eliminate all members from both factions. This will trigger a sequence where an agent flees the scene. Chaos ensues thereon, and waves of FIB agents and Professional members keep showing up.

Users must take their time to clear out the enemies as retrieving the briefcase is quite challenging.

1) Trash Talk ($14,860)

Trash Talk is also given to gamers by Martin Madrazo, who needs them to destroy a rival crew's waste management operation. They use it as a front for moving powder, so Martin requests players to clean up El Burro Heights for real.

Individuals need to destroy four garbage trucks, and once they are located and destroyed, they need to go to the HQ of the operations in El Burro Heights. Five more garbage trucks, guarded by the crew, must also be destroyed.

After destroying all the trucks, the team must take out all the members of the rival crew. They must also run down the crew leader who escapes unarmed and on foot.

Contact missions can be started by going to the Pause Menu, then to the Online tab. From there, click Jobs, then Rockstar Created, and then Missions. The entire list of all missions in GTA Online is present there.

Edited by Ravi Iyer