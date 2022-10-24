 5 fastest cars in GTA Online for PvP racing

Racing can be a really fun activity in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, but it gets even more thrilling when competing with other online players rather than NPCs.

Player-to-player (PvP) in GTA Online is on-par with many racing-focused AAA games, and this has encouraged many casual players to start competitively racing in GTA Online.

However, to become a pro racer in GTA Online, players first need to make the ever-important decision of choosing the best race car. To help beginner racers out, this article provides a list of five of the fastest cars for racing in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 fastest cars that players drive for players-vs-players racing in GTA Online

1) Calico GTF

Calico is the best racing car to buy, especially for beginner racers, because of its simple design based on the popular Toyota Celica combined with an astounding top speed of about 121.3 mph and a lap time of 1:03.596.

Players who have never participated in any kind of PvP will find this car effective as its high speed and acceleration can easily compensate for one's ordinary driving skills.

The vehicle also has great handling and can easily handle corners without losing speed or traction. Additionally, players will not need to constantly worry about getting into accidents thanks to the car's stability. Calico can be bought in-game for $1,995,000 in GTA Online.

2) Itali GTO

Itali GTO is based on the highly coveted Ferrari 812, making it a favorite among Ferrari fans due to its design that stays quite true to its real-life counterpart. Furthermore, it also has an insanely impressive top speed of 127.75 mph and a lap time of 0:59.727, making it one of the fastest cars in the sports class.

The car boasts amazing acceleration, which is crucial when looking to get a solid headstart during races. The brakes also have a strong bite, allowing players to control the vehiclle from spinning out. The handling is a little sensitive, so players will need to make sure that they don't take corners at very high speeds.

3) Itali RSX

Itali RSX is a beautiful sports car based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and has great aerodynamics. RSX also has an insane top speed of 135.25 mph and a lap time of 1:00.928, making it one of the quickest cars in GTA Online.

The RSX is equipped with an aerodynamic wing that activates upon attaining a certain speed after which drivers will be able to effortlessly handle the car at warp speeds.

However, one should bear in mind that the vehicle is better suited for experienced drivers as it has a tendency to wheelspin a fair bit.

4) Lampadati Corsita

Lampadati Corsita's main design inspiration is the legendary Maserati MC20, giving it a sleek and classy look. It also boasts a top speed of 131.3 mph and a lap time of 1:02.262, making it a great choice for PvP races in GTA Online.

Corsita performs admirably in terms of handling and acceleration, although players should be wary of its handling as the car loses traction when driven at high speeds.

5) Obey 10F

Obey 10F is one of the best vehicles that was added with the release of the Criminal Enterprises update. It is a faithful recreation of the Audi R8, so if players are looking for a memorable design then they need not look any further.

It has a top speed of 126 mph and a lap time of 1:03.180, and is well-suited for PvP racing. Furthermore, the handling is simply incredible, allowing players to have complete control when traveling at high speeds. It's also a lot of fun to drive.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes