Beginner's guide to increasing the driving skill in GTA Online

GTA Online is all about driving the most expensive, notoriously fast and ridiculously lavish vehicles.

Novice players, however, often have trouble learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online. Every vehicle handles very differently and poses a unique set of challenges that the player must get acquainted with in order to feel comfortable with, while taking their newly-purchased, exceptionally good-looking and incredibly pricey vehicle out for a spin.

This article explains how players can increase their driving skills in GTA Online and become a pro at handling a variety of vehicles.

How to be a better driver in GTA Online:

Practice is, of course, the key, so this article is not going to map out a quick recipe that will make you an excellent driver overnight. The idea is to practice a lot but do so in a smart way.

For instance, beginners should avoid investing in huge trucks and bulky vehicles at the start. They are not easy to handle and require a decent amount of expertise.

Another rule of thumb is to aim for steady driving instead of a wild and break-the-speed-limits kind of feat. While it's not impossible for newbie beginners to break speed limits and leave everyone else in the lobby in the dust, it does leave them susceptible to crashing and losing a lot of speed, which, in the long run, is not a good idea.

Beginners will find that avoiding risky maneuvers and letting other drivers crash is a lot more satisfying than driving at the top possible speed.

In order to avoid unfortunate mishaps, go for the better racing line and avoid the temptation to slide over every corner. Sliding loses a lot of speed and the idea is to be as steady as possible.

The vehicle the player selects also holds a lot of importance. Since every vehicle handles differently in GTA Online, it's best to practice with those that are known for boasting nimble handling and being fairly compatible for newbie beginners.

Players can also practice and hone their skills in a private lobby until they feel like they're good enough to challenge fellow players to a race.

Taking part in races is an incredibly fun way to get better at driving all kinds of cars in GTA Online, but if the player is still in the learning phase, their focus shouldn't be to win the race but to do as well on the fast-track as possible.

