Is the Grotti Itali GTO worth buying in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should consider if the Grotti Itali GTO is the right vehicle for them.

The Grotti Itali GTO is a sports car with a stylish look and lightweight design. It was originally released as part of the Festive Surprise 2018 update. Normally, it costs $1,965,000. However, the trade price is $1,179,000.

Not only does the Grotti Itali GTO look good, it also boasts a great performance. Its main specialty lies in GTA Online races. Players need to carefully think about the price tag. The Grotti Itali GTO is a desirable purchase at a trade price.

Should GTA Online players buy the Grotti Itali GTO?

The Grotti Itali GTO is one of the better vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Itali GTO is a dependable sports car. However, it has its strengths and weaknesses. GTA Online players can truly use it to its full potential.

Overall performance

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Grotto Itali GTO has a top speed of 127.75 mph. It can take off in an instant thanks to excellent acceleration. The sports car also uses a good braking system and is perfect for a quick getaway.

The major downside is its durability. GTA Online players need to avoid collisions with the Grotti Itali GTO. Thankfully, it received a boost in handling. The Diamond Resort and Casino update fixed most of the previous issues. GTA Online players now have more control over the vehicle.

Last but not least, players can admire the slick design. It's based off the Ferrari 812 Superfast. However, it takes cues from other sports cars in the real world. The Itali GTO uses a carbon fiber splitter, which makes it unique.

How GTA Online players can use the Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO is great for racing comebacks. GTA Online players should mainly use it for races. Due to its high acceleration, the Itali GTO can make up for lost time. Even if it crashes, it can still pick itself back up and blitz past competitors. Its handling allows it to maintain top speed without spinning around like crazy.

GTA Online players often have trouble with sharp turns. They can make the most of it with the Itali GTO. Its handling is perfect for these types of situations. Players can also use it to avoid incoming traffic.

In conclusion

The Grotti Itali GTO is a reliable vehicle for GTA Online players. It offers great speed and acceleration, along with good handling. There are alternatives, but most are not as stylish. The Itali GTO is a refined and polished vehicle.

GTA Online players should buy it at the trade price of $1,179,000. They just need to rank up their reputation levels. The Grotti Itali GTO is capable in the right hands.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

