List of Martin Madrazo Contact Missions in GTA Online

GTA Online players can do a whopping 31 Contact Missions for Martin Madrazo. That's a great deal of options to consider for gamers who wish to grind them during an event week, so it's worth looking at them in greater detail. Most of them can be done solo, meaning that players don't have to bother with finding randoms or contacting their friends to participate in the missions.

These missions vary in terms of Rank but are generally low enough that most GTA Online players can do them. There is a good amount of mission variety in them, so they're not as repetitive as some other Contact Missions like Ron's, which is a good thing.

Here is every Martin Madrazo Contact Mission in GTA Online

The main reason why some players care about knowing every Martin Madrazo Contact Mission is because of an event week that boosts the pay received from completing the missions. The event week happens semi-frequently in GTA Online, so a list containing all the missions is a useful one to have for future reference.

The above video only shows off his Dispatch Missions — it's quite lengthy — just to give an idea of how many missions he has.

Story continues below ad

Here is a list of every Martin Madrazo Contact Mission in GTA Online:

Artificial Scarcity Check Out Time Cleaning the Cat House Coasting Coveted Death From Above Defender Dispatch I Dispatch II Dispatch III Dispatch IV Dispatch V Dispatch VI Dry Docking Editor and Thief Effin' Lazers Extradition Grab Your Ballas Handle With Care Holed Up - Burton Judging the Jury Mixed Up With Coke On the List Out of Court Settlement Rooftop Rumble Show Me the Monet Stick Up the Stickup Crew The Los Santos Connection Time to Get Away Trash Talk Water the Vineyard

The only Martin Madrazo Contact Missions that can't be done solo are:

Dispatch I Dispatch II Dispatch III Dispatch IV Dispatch V Dispatch VI Effin' Lazers

Players don't have to do every mission; they can choose to farm a single one they like.

How to undertake Martin Madrazo Contact Missions in GTA Online

An example of how it would look in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Story continues below ad

New players might not know that they can access every mission without waiting for a specific text. To do so, they must first do the following:

Pause the game. Head to Online. Select Quick Join. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Missions. Select the relevant job you want to undertake.

Do note that any weekly bonuses will be displayed on the top right of these missions (such as 2x cash and RP). Knowing this could be helpful in the future, as players don't actually need to know the names of every job associated with a particular event week. Instead, they can just find any that give extra cash and RP.

Generally speaking, the missions with the highest ratings (around 80%) tend to be easier and less frustrating than those in the 50~60% range. Everybody's mileage may vary, but it's a good tip to know in case one doesn't want to look up guides and videos on all possible jobs.

Considering that there are 31 Martin Madrazo Contact Missions, the above-mentioned should help greatly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far