What is a dispatch mission in GTA Online, and how to start it? (July 2023)

Madrazo Dispatch Services, also known as dispatch missions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, are assassination missions assigned by notorious Mexican drug lord Martin Madrazo. While the objective of each dispatch mission is the same, that is, eliminating a target, the scenarios are quite varied, keeping players engaged. Completing them successfully rewards money and RP, which is crucial for sustaining yourself in the game.

Additionally, Rockstar Games made Madrazo Dispatch Services a little more solo-friendly via June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. That said, here is everything to know about dispatch missions in GTA Online and how to start them in July 2023.

GTA Online guide: What is a dispatch mission and how to start it (July 2023)

Dispatch missions or Madrazo Dispatch Services are assassination missions allotted by Martin Madrazo. Nothing specific needs to be done to unlock them in GTA Online, as they automatically become available following a phone call from the Mexican drug lord.

Once that is done, head to the MZ icon on the map and stand inside the mission marker at the location to start a dispatch mission. Alternatively, you can also start a dispatch mission from the game's Pause Menu by following the instructions given below:

Access the Online tab in the Pause Menu.

Click on Jobs.

Choose Play Job.

Select Rockstar Created.

Access the Missions tab.

Scroll down and select any of the available Madrazo Dispatch Services.

Additionally, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users can dispatch missions from the all-new Career Progress menu.

You can choose the level of difficulty ranging from Tier 1 to 4 in the Career Progress menu before starting them. They have unique rewards attached to them, such as outfits based on Grand Theft Auto protagonists.

While the objective of all Madrazo Dispatch Services is the same, each has its own unique scenario and challenge. Here is a rundown of all dispatch missions with a brief overview:

Dispatch I - Go to a police station and assassinate Martin Madrazo's arrested associate.

- Go to a police station and assassinate Martin Madrazo's arrested associate. Dispatch II - Eliminate an FBI agent striking a deal with Merryweather Security regarding Madrazo files.

- Eliminate an FBI agent striking a deal with Merryweather Security regarding Madrazo files. Dispatch III - Neutralize Martin Madrazo's former translator being held by the IAA before any sensitive information is revealed.

- Neutralize Martin Madrazo's former translator being held by the IAA before any sensitive information is revealed. Dispatch IV - Eliminate a Madrazo Crime Family dealer striking a deal with the Vagos gang.

- Eliminate a Madrazo Crime Family dealer striking a deal with the Vagos gang. Dispatch V - Take out disloyal members of Martin Madrazo's gang located at different spots. Martin also provides a helicopter to help with transportation.

- Take out disloyal members of Martin Madrazo's gang located at different spots. Martin also provides a helicopter to help with transportation. Dispatch VI - Neutralize corrupt police officers linked to Martin Madrazo before anything is revealed to the IAD.

Dispatch missions are an easy way to make money in the game, along with GTA Online money glitches. At least two players were required to start them earlier, but they can also be done solo after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Since Grand Theft Auto games focus on the world of crime, Martin Madrazo's return in GTA 6 isn't out of question. He might also bring along a new set of dispatch missions.

