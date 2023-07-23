5 fastest exotic cars in GTA Online after the summer update (2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's player base is large and highly diverse. While some are satisfied with the simplest rides, others prefer exotic cars. A vehicle with top-class features, impressive looks, and high speed can be classified as an exotic car. They are often referred to as supercars as well, but not all automobiles belonging to that category can be termed exotic.

Just like their real-life counterparts, these rides are quite pricey, but that doesn't drive away most players' interest in them. That said, here is a list of the five fastest exotic cars in GTA Online after the 2023 summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries.

Grotti X80 Proto and 4 other fastest exotic cars in GTA Online after the summer update (2023)

1) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight, a combination of the Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai, was added to GTA Online in 2019 as part of the Arena War update. A major contributor to its exotic car status is its highly modernized and striking design.

The front end is compact, featuring curves and two narrow headlights. Its two-seater cabin is rather spacious and is followed by an elongated rear end, which houses the engine.

In terms of performance, the Principe Deveste Eight has an excellent base top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h, which goes up to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h upon HSW upgradation. This exotic car is available on the Legendary Motorsport website, costing $1,795,000.

2) Grotti Vigilante

The Batmobile featured in Hollywood films Batman and Batman Returns inspired the design for GTA Online's Grotti Vigilante. This makes it an extremely unique ride that players can own for a whopping $3,750,000. Although expensive, there are many top class features in this exotic car. One of its unique features is its bulletproof body that shields the car's inhabitants from all sides.

Additionally, the Vigilante can shoot Homing Missiles, which are highly destructive projectiles. Thanks to a great top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h, the Grotti Vigilante is one of the fastest cars in the game. However, players can also take advantage of its Rocket Boost, which provides a temporary speed boost.

3) Grotti X80 Proto

The Grotti X80 Proto is undoubtedly one of the most unique cars in the Grand Theft Auto series. The Ferrari F80 concept and the GreenGT LeMans most likely served as the primary inspiration for its ultra-modern and somewhat futuristic look.

The car features an Active Spoiler, which isn't available in many other in-game vehicles. It is also capable of hitting an impressive top speed of 127.50 mph or 2015.19 km/h. Those interested in the Grotti X80 Proto can acquire it from Legendary Motorsport for a hefty fee of $2,700,000.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

GTA Online's 2023 summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, added many new cars to the game, including the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. While it doesn't fall in the supercars category, it definitely is an exotic car thanks to its impressive design based on the Ferrari Roma and exclusive Imani Tech features.

As far as performance is concerned, the Stinger TT's base top speed of 132.00 mph or 121.43 km/h can be increased to a blazing 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h through HSW upgrades. This Stinger variant can be purchased for $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Unfortunately, the original Stinger is no long present in the game but might return in GTA 6.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

This exotic car is a weaponized variant of the standard Pegassi Ignus. Its sleek and stylish design is inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and has a minigun mounted on its roof.

While its original top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h was already quite satisfactory, the Weaponized Ignus can go as fast as 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h with HSW upgrades installed. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry and costs $4,500,000. Those lacking funds can utilize GTA Online money glitches to get rich in the game quickly.