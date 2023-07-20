GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (July 20 to July 26, 2023)

Rockstar Games is rumored to release a new weekly update in GTA Online, and data miners have already leaked plenty of information about it. According to Spider-Vice from GTA Forums, the gaming studio intends to release two vehicles in the multiplayer game, along with two cars for the Podium and Prize Ride rewards. Although Rockstar is yet to confirm or deny these claims, Spider-Vice is known for several accurate leaks in the past.

The new weekly update will reportedly go live on July 20, 2023, around 2 am PST and will be in effect until July 26, 2023. However, Rockstar Games reserves the right to change the timings. Thus, players are advised to refer to the official newswire when it is released.

Rockstar Games will add the Vulcar Warrener HKR as the Podium Vehicle and the Albany V-STR as the Prize Ride in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the July 20 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Vulcar Warrener HKR as the Podium Vehicle for this week in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is a light pick-up truck that players can get for free from The Diamond Casino & Resort.

However, you must win it from the Lucky Wheel inside the Casino. To make the competition more challenging, the Rockstar added 19 other rewards in the Lucky Wheel with only a 5% luck of getting the Podium Car.

Nonetheless, you can execute the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to drive the Warrener HKR home this week.

While the trick makes it easy to get the car on the first try, if you don’t, you can return after 24 real-life hours to test your luck again.

If you are not interested in the pick-up truck, you can try your luck at winning the Prize Ride Car from Los Santos Car Meet this week. Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Albany V-STR sports car as the Prize Ride with the upcoming GTA Online update.

However, to win it, you must finish in the top two positions in LS Car Meet Races four days in a row. It is a long process, and players are advised to complete it immediately.

Brief details about the Vulcar Warrener HKR and the Albany V-STR

The Warrener HKR is a drift car in GTA Online based on the real-life 1974 Nissan/Datsun Sunny "Hakotora". It can be modified in Benny’s Original Motor Works garage and reaches a top speed of 106.50 mph or 171.39 km/h when fully upgraded.

The V-STR is a classy executive car based on the real-life third-generation 2016-2019 Cadillac CTS-V. It is powered by a V8 engine and has an eight-speed transmission box, pushing its top speed to 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

