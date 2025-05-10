GTA 5 makes the top 10 downloads on PS4 and PS5 in April

The excitement among GTA 5 players has been at an all-time high thanks to the newly released GTA 6 trailer 2. However, there’s still a year left before the latest installment is released. Notably, GTA 5 continues to dominate PlayStation consoles. According to PlayStation’s recently released blog post, GTA 5 was one of the top 10 most downloaded games on PS5 and PS4 in certain regions.
What’s interesting about Grand Theft Auto 5 making this ranking is the release of several high-end video game releases last month, like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5. This article shares more about the ranking below.
GTA 5 beat games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Days Gone Remastered on PS5 last month: Top 10 rankings revealed
As seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation revealed its April 2025 PS Store report on May 5, 2025. While new games like Oblivion Remastered dominated the charts on PS5, GTA 5 still managed to enter the top 10, showing that the game is still quite popular over the likes of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Days Gone Remastered.
Let’s look at the top 10 most downloaded PS5 games last month:
PS5 games (US/Canada):
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Minecraft
- Forza Horizon 5
- MLB The Show 25
- NBA 2K25
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
PS5 games (EU):
- Forza Horizon 5
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Note that Rockstar released a brand new DLC drip-feed update, the Oscar Guzman Flies Again, on PS4, keeping the playerbase engaged on the last-gen PlayStation hardware:
PS4 games (EU):
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- A Way Out
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Mortal Kombat X
While GTA 5 remained in the top 10 most-downloaded PS4 games in the EU region, it ranked 11th in the US:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Minecraft
- A Way Out
- Devil May Cry 4
- Mortal Kombat X
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V
With the GTA 6 screenshots officially revealed and the game coming out on May 26, 2026, Grand Theft Auto 5 might feast on the hype and remain among the most downloaded PlayStation games throughout the year.
