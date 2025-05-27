7 ways Rockstar can make GTA Online 2.0 less toxic than GTA 5 Online

GTA Online 2.0 (Grand Theft Auto 6's expected multiplayer mode) has not been announced officially as of this writing, with Rockstar Games only showing elements from the upcoming title's story mode so far. However, if we consider the success that GTA 5 Online has seen, it wouldn't be surprising to see a similar multiplayer in the series' next entry.

That said, while Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode can be very enjoyable, it has some toxic elements that its potential sequel should address. In this article, we look at seven ways in which Rockstar Games can make GTA Online 2.0 less toxic than GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 7 ways in which Rockstar Games can make GTA Online 2.0 less toxic as compared to GTA 5 Online

1) Make the gameplay less grindy

GTA 5 Online's successor should offer a more fun experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online's gameplay loop is fairly grindy and can feel like a task. If its potential successor can focus more on letting players have fun and not worry about making money, members of the community might be friendlier with each other.

This is not to say that it shouldn't have businesses, heists, or lucrative commodities to work towards. However, money-making should not be the sole motivating factor.

2) No lobby alerting notifications

When one starts Sell Missions for GTA 5 Online businesses, everyone else in the same lobby is alerted of it, along with the player's position. This, in a way, encourages griefing, ruining the hard work put in by the former.

Excluding such features in GTA Online 2.0 would be a good step towards making it less toxic.

3) More fun things to do

Jason playing pool in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mini-games like pool, bowling, and basketball (which have been a part of previous Grand Theft Auto games) should be included in GTA Online 2.0. Their presence could allow the community to interact with each other in a more fun and casual manner.

While there can still be competitive elements like GTA 5 Online Deathmatches and Adversary Modes, Rockstar should aim to provide a balance and render casual activities worth players' time.

Check out: GTA 6 side activities we've noticed so far

4) Better rewards for helping others

Helping other players should feel rewarding (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can help others in Sell Missions with certain GTA 5 Online businesses. If GTA Online 2.0 or the online version of GTA 6 also features businesses, this option should return.

However, it should reward those helping fittingly to promote a supportive and friendly environment.

Also check: 7 GTA 6 Online rumors and speculations that could come true

5) Introduce a ranked lobby system

The online version of GTA 6 should not put low and high-level players in the same lobby. This would make the former easy targets for the latter, especially higher-ranked griefers.

If Rockstar implements a ranked lobby system in GTA Online 2.0, the competition would be on a level field. This would likely make things less toxic than they currently are.

6) Better protection against hackers and modders

Aside from griefers having caused trouble in GTA 5 Online public lobbies, hackers and modders have also made life difficult for many. In fact, they are much harder, or even impossible to counter or defend against in some situations.

GTA Online 2.0 should have significantly better protection against them to ensure a healthy playing environment.

7) Take strict and quick action

One of the official Grand Theft Auto 5 artworks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Perhaps the best way Rockstar can make GTA Online 2.0 less toxic is by taking strict and quick action. When a player reports such behavior, it should be addressed appropriately as quickly as possible. The fear of strict punishment could potentially discourage toxic players.

