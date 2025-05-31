There are many things promoted in GTA Online this week. Rockstar Games usually does this to encourage players to try new stuff, including cars and vehicles. What makes them special is the discount that Rockstar gives on their price, allowing players to save money when buying them. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that every vehicle is worth buying, and players should pick only those that provide good value in return.

Ad

This article shares five of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that one should check out before 2:00 am PT, June 5, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

Savestra and Luxor Deluxe are among the 5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (May 30 to June 5, 2025)

1) Annis Savestra

Ad

Trending

Ad

Classic cars often have a special place in the hearts of car collectors for their classic vibes, and the same can be said for the Annis Savestra. The two-door sports car resembles the real-life Series II–III Mazda Savanna/RX3.

Powered by an Inline-4 engine, the Savestra possesses a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:07.167. What makes it special is the ability to install machine guns on it, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that can easily be used as a getaway ride.

Ad

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the Savestra for a 30% discounted price of $693,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Buckingham Nimbus

A picture of the Nimbus (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s always a special feeling when we fly through the skies and skip the busy roads of Los Santos, and it even gets better if we have something luxurious, like the Buckingham Nimbus. It is a private jet that CEOs of Southern San Andreas often travel with.

Ad

With a design like a Cessna Citation X, the Nimbus can reach a top speed of 165.00 mph (265.54 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:47.045 by carrying eight players at once. The fact that there’s currently a whopping 60% discount on the aircraft makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Players can acquire from Elitás Travel for as low as $760,000.

Also Check: 5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 31 to June 5, 2025)

Ad

3) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Ad

There’s another private jet that gamers should check in GTA Online this week – the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe. With the same carrying capacity of 8 players, it looks inspired by the real-life Shamal.

When it comes to performance, the Luxor Deluxe can reach a top speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h) and complete a lap in about 0:47.315. While its performance is almost the same, the golden color of the aircraft gives it the most luxurious look, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that CEOs should buy.

Ad

The aircraft is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $7,000,000 from Elitás Travel.

Also Check: How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

4) Dinka Veto Classic

A picture of Veto Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s no better thing than a go-kart if players want to have fun on the streets of Los Santos, and the Dinka Veto Classic is one to check out in GTA Online this week. Its design seems inspired by the real-life 1965 Rupp Dart A-Bone Kart.

Ad

In terms of performance, the Veto Classic can reach a top speed of 79.00 mph (127.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:14.925. Its extremely fast performance, combined with its responsive cornering grip, makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online that gamers shouldn’t miss.

The Veto Classic can be obtained from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $626,500.

Also Check: How to get free Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update (May 29 - June 4, 2025)

Ad

5) Ocelot Penetrator

Ad

Lastly, there’s the Ocelot Penetrator, a two-seater sports ride seemingly based on the Jaguar XJ220. Rockstar added it to the game in 2016 as part of the Import/Export DLC update.

The Penetrator is considered an excellent racing competitor that possesses both the speed and handling required to win such events. Not only can it complete one lap in 1:01.862, butit also reaches a maximum speed of 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h).

Rockstar is currently giving a 30% discount on it too, allowing gamers to grab it for as low as $616,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

Also Check: GTA 5 Online Random Transform Races: All you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More