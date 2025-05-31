5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 31 to June 5, 2025)

Knowing the best ways to earn money in GTA Online is critical for earning more cash in less time. Every week, Rockstar Games boosts the payout of select in-game activities, allowing players to not only try them but earn a lot of money with them, and the same is true for the latest update. Till 2:00 am PT, June 5, 2025, there are various ways with which gamers can earn substantial amounts of money in less time.

Let’s quickly learn about all five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online that gamers should know about.

Note: The article is subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the in-game event.

5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week include some CEO businesses (May 31 to June 5, 2025)

1) Special Work for Vehicle Warehouse owners

One way to earn money for the CEOs is via Vehicle Cargo, where they must steal and sell vehicles. However, after they complete the first four of them, they unlock the Special Vehicle Work. These are a series of missions that involve specially modified vehicles and often require coordination between multiple participants.

The latest weekly update has boosted the payout of the Special Vehicle Work, allowing gamers to earn 3x money and RP for the next couple of days. This makes them one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online, especially if you already own a Vehicle Warehouse.

2) Exporting in-demand Mixed Goods

Special Cargo Warehouses are another way in which CEOs can earn money in Los Santos. While it’s one of the oldest businesses, Rockstar added a new type of mission for the warehouse owners in 2022 — the Export Mixed Goods. This usually involves players delivering special types of goods to the Terminal while dealing with gang members or cops.

Rockstar has currently boosted the Export Mixed Goods mission by 2x bonuses, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now.

3) Transform Races but random

In GTA Online, various Transform Races that players can enjoy. However, some might not know but in 2024 Rockstar Game added a new variation of it known as Random Transform Races. These special events change players’ vehicles at every checkpoint, keeping it random throughout the course. Till 2:00 am PT, June 5, 2025, these transform races are giving double cash and RP:

Unknown Unknowns – Skyscraping

Unknown Unknowns - Need a Jump?

Known Unknowns - Full Metal Jackass

Known Unknowns – Clustercluck

Unknown Unknowns - Gassed Up

Known Unknowns - Hayday, Hayday

Known Unknowns - Highs and Lows

The fact that gamers can currently get more cash than usual makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

Also Check: How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

4) Salvage Yard missions

A promotional picture of the Salvage Yard business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Chop Shop DLC of 2023 added the Salvage Yard business in Los Santos. The property allows owners to access Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles, a collection of cars that players can steal. One can complete a total of three jobs to earn a substantial amount of money. For car enthusiasts, doing these missions is a great way to test drive some of the best in-game rides.

The fact that one can earn more than $500,000 with all three missions makes them one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online.

5) Priority File of the week

A picture of RC Bandito used in this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s a new Priority File available for the owners of the Garment Factory. As always, this one out of four FIB Files missions gives double cash and RP. This week, the featured mission is none other than The Project Breakaway File.

To complete The Project Breakaway File, gamers must complete three planning work missions before doing the finale. Players can also complete the following three challenges during the job to earn an additional $50,000:

Recover the Black Books as well as the Server Blades

Get a total of 15 headshots

Find the Project Breakaway in under 5 minutes

While other ways to earn cash also remain available in the game, the aforementioned are some of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online for the next couple of days.

Other Grand Theft Auto news and content to check:

