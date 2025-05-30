Rockstar Games releases a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts every seven days, shuffling the featured cars and vehicles to keep things fresh for players. This weekly sale not only helps players save lots of money but also encourages them to try new things in the game. Until June 4, 2025, Rockstar Games is offering up to 60% off select vehicles (including multiple Buckingham aircraft).
This article highlights everything featured in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts that players should know about.
GTA Online weekly discounts include Buckingham Nimbus, Dinka Veto Classic, and more (May 30–June 4, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the following things at discounted prices (we have also mentioned the corresponding discount percentages for readers' reference):
- Buckingham Nimbus (60% off)
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe (30% off)
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (30% off)
- Dinka Veto Classic (30% off)
- Annis Savestra (30% off)
- Ocelot Penetrator (30% off)
- Special Cargo Warehouse (30% off)
- Executive Office Properties (30% off)
- Compact EMP Launcher (40% off) – Plus benefits
- Military Rifle (50% off) – Gun Van
It’s worth noting that all Special Cargo Warehouse locations, as well as Executive Offices, are on discount, giving players the freedom to choose one according to their budget and preferences.
What to collect in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (May 30–June 4, 2025)
While the Special Cargo Warehouses are necessary for doing Export Mixed Goods missions, most gamers already have them by now. The next logical thing would be to invest in a new vehicle, like the Ocelot Penetrator. It is a two-seater supercar that is seemingly inspired by the real-life Jaguar XJ220.
What makes the Penetrator special is its reliable performance. Powered by a single-cam V12 engine, the supercar possesses a top speed of 198.35 km/h (123.25 mph) and completes one lap in just 1:01.862. This makes it a great choice for day-to-day activities as well as certain missions.
The Ocelot Penetrator can currently be obtained for a 30% discounted price of $616,000 from Legendary Motorsport.