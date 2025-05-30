  • home icon
GTA Online weekly discounts (May 30–June 4, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 30, 2025 20:29 GMT
GTA Online weekly discounts (May 30&ndash;June 4, 2025)
A brief report on the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games releases a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts every seven days, shuffling the featured cars and vehicles to keep things fresh for players. This weekly sale not only helps players save lots of money but also encourages them to try new things in the game. Until June 4, 2025, Rockstar Games is offering up to 60% off select vehicles (including multiple Buckingham aircraft).

This article highlights everything featured in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts that players should know about.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Buckingham Nimbus, Dinka Veto Classic, and more (May 30–June 4, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the following things at discounted prices (we have also mentioned the corresponding discount percentages for readers' reference):

  • Buckingham Nimbus (60% off)
  • Buckingham Swift Deluxe (30% off)
  • Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (30% off)
  • Dinka Veto Classic (30% off)
  • Annis Savestra (30% off)
  • Ocelot Penetrator (30% off)
  • Special Cargo Warehouse (30% off)
  • Executive Office Properties (30% off)
  • Compact EMP Launcher (40% off) – Plus benefits
  • Military Rifle (50% off) – Gun Van

It’s worth noting that all Special Cargo Warehouse locations, as well as Executive Offices, are on discount, giving players the freedom to choose one according to their budget and preferences.

What to collect in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (May 30–June 4, 2025)

While the Special Cargo Warehouses are necessary for doing Export Mixed Goods missions, most gamers already have them by now. The next logical thing would be to invest in a new vehicle, like the Ocelot Penetrator. It is a two-seater supercar that is seemingly inspired by the real-life Jaguar XJ220.

What makes the Penetrator special is its reliable performance. Powered by a single-cam V12 engine, the supercar possesses a top speed of 198.35 km/h (123.25 mph) and completes one lap in just 1:01.862. This makes it a great choice for day-to-day activities as well as certain missions.

The Ocelot Penetrator can currently be obtained for a 30% discounted price of $616,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Niladri Roy
