GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (May 30-June 4, 2025)

Rockstar recently released another weekly update, adding a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. As always, these are rides that Salvage Yard business owners can steal and sell to Yusuf for a lot of money. These newly added vehicles are manufactured by two popular in-game companies – Pegassi and Grotti. Players can earn about $750k by selling all three cars by June 4, 2025.

Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Ignus, Infernus Classic, and one more (May 30-June 4, 2025)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows Salvage Yard owners to steal these vehicles via the Salvage Yard Robbery Missions:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Pegassi Ignus

Mission:

The Pegassi Ignus is finally back in the limelight as a Salvage Yard vehicle this week. The two-seater hypercar looks like a real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

In terms of performance, the Ignus can go up to a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete a lap in 0:58.742.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Pegassi Infernus Classic

Mission:

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is another vehicle currently featured as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle. The two-seater classic sports car is seemingly based on the real-life Lamborghini Diablo.

When it comes to performance, the Infernus Classic can reach a maximum speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.049.

Also Check: How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Itali GTO Stinger TT

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, a two-door grand-touring ride that seems to be inspired by a Ferrari Roma.

According to Broughy1322, the Itali GTO Stinger TT possesses a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) and takes about 1:02.829 to complete one lap on average.

Also Check: How to get free Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update (May 29 - June 4, 2025)

Rockstar will add new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles on June 5, 2025.

