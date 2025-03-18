A background GTA Online update seemingly fixed the ce-108225-1 PS5 error

Rockstar Games has seemingly patched the ce-108225-1 PS5 error via a background GTA Online update. Many PS5 players were experiencing random game crashes while playing the Grand Theft Auto multiplayer title. However, as per a recent report by popular Rockstar Insider Tez2, the issue has been addressed.

They also analyzed the background GTA Online update and found that it has patched the Cluckin’s Bell Farm Raid replay glitch as well. Read on to learn more about both background changes noticed so far.

GTA Online update fixed the ce-108225-1 error on PS5, game needs rebooting, suggests report

As can be seen above, Tez2 reported that the recent GTA Online update has fixed the game crashing issues on the PS5 platform, most probably the ce-108225-1 error. The issue apparently started when Rockstar made some background changes to the game a few days ago.

Those who may be experiencing issues connecting to the multiplayer lobbies are recommended to reboot the system. This should reflect the recent background changes made by the GTA Online update, fixing the crashing issue.

Moreover, Tez2 reported that the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch has also been patched with the background GTA Online update. The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid is considered one of the best ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online, even in 2025. One can easily earn around $500,000 without any investment upfront.

While it can be replayed again and again, there’s a cooldown timer, and players must start from the setup missions to repeat the final heist. The glitch patched today seemingly allowed players to replay the heist quickly, thereby earning money from it faster than intended.

While it’s always good to see Rockstar addressing critical issues like the PS5 one mentioned above, the developers also recently released a GTA Online weekly update, adding new bonuses in Los Santos.

Till 2 am PT, March 20, 2025, gamers can enjoy the following payout boost and earn money quickly:

3x money and RP on New Community Series Jobs

2x money and RP on Junk Energy Skydives

2x money and RP on Arms Trafficking Missions

Rockstar Games will release another weekly GTA update after 2 am PT, on March 20, 2025, which will add new bonuses to the game.

