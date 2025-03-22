5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (March 22 to 27, 2025)

Rockstar released the Oscar Guzman Flies Again weekly update in GTA Online this week. Like always, these in-game events allow players to experience new content while waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. To make it worth everybody’s time, the developers have featured some of the best vehicles in Los Santos. This makes it the perfect time to buy a new ride if you haven’t done in a while.

Let’s quickly learn about five of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that players must check out.

Note: The entries in the list are not arranged in any particular order but simply based on the writer's analysis and opinion.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include Mammoth Streamer216 and Benefactor SM722 (March 22 to 27, 2025)

Since the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update, the following are the best vehicles that one can currently get before 2 am PT, March 27, 2025:

1) Streamer216

The newly released Oscar Guzman Flies Again content has brought the Hangars back into the limelight, and many players have been collecting aircraft right now. While some may like the fastest, laced with weapons, others may need an all-rounder plane like the Streamer216, which is seemingly inspired by the real-life de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter.

Powered by two turboprop engines, the aircraft is decently fast. It can go up to a top speed of 143.00 mph (230.14 km/h). However, its best quality is its STOL capabilities, which means it doesn’t require much runway space compared to other similar aircraft. Moreover, it can be equipped with two front-mounted machine guns, making it one of the best things to get in GTA Online this week.

Gamers can currently purchase the Mammoth Streamer216 for a 40% discounted price of $1,342,800 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Enus Deity

An image of Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has brought back the Enus Diety into the limelight in GTA Online this week. Until 2 am PT, March 27, 2025, gamers can acquire this four-door sedan at a 30% discount and complete in-game activities like the Arms Trafficking Missions.

Based on the real-life 3rd-generation Bentley Flying Spur, the sedan can complete one lap in 1:09.236 and hit a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h). The luxury driving experience combined with its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades makes it one of the best vehicles to get this week.

It can be obtained from the Legendary Motorsport for $1,291,500-$968,625.

3) Benefactor SM722

A picture of Benefactor SM722 featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor SM722 is an open-world grand tourer featured in Los Santos this week; it is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Debuting in 2022, the two-seater sports car seems to have taken design inspiration from the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009).

The SM722 can reach a maximum speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.481. Its easy-to-control handling and the open top make it one of the best sports vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,480,500.

4) RO-86 Alkonost

Another aircraft featured in GTA Online this week is the RO-86 Alkonost, a strategic bomber that debuted four years ago with The Cayo Perico Heist DLC update. Its design seems to be a fusion between the American Rockwell B-1 Lancer and the Russian Tupolev Tu-160.

The military plane is powered by four turbofan engines, allowing it to go up to a top speed of 167.50 mph (269.56 km/h). Its decent power and lethal weaponry make it a must-buy vehicle for anyone who likes to fly in the skies of Los Santos.

It is available for a staggering 40% discounted price of $2,610,000-$1,957,500 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

5) Euros X32

Lastly, there’s the Annis Euros X32, a two-seater coupe seemingly based on the real-life Nissan 300ZX (Z32). It is one of the newest vehicles to be added to the game, arriving in 2024 with the Bottom Dollar Bounties.

As expected from an Annis car, the Euros X32 performs pretty well on the straight road. However, being one of the HSW vehicles, it can reach a maximum speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for completing day-to-day activities.

It is currently featured at the Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $1,499,000.

Once again, picking up a new vehicle always depends on one’s preferences. All of the aforementioned ones are worth checking out if you haven’t already.

