Rockstar Games has been offering GTA Online weekly discounts for years now. This in-game sale is an opportunity for players to collect certain cars, vehicles, or other items at lower prices and save tons of money. Keeping the tradition alive, there’s a new set of weekly discounts currently live in the game till March 26, 2025. There’s also a throwable weapon to claim for 100% off this week. On top of this, up to 40% discounts can be claimed in the game as well.

This article sheds light on all the items that players can currently buy during the GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Mammoth Streamer216, Enus Deity, and more (March 22-26, 2025)

As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, here are all the items that one can claim discounted prices on till March 26, 2025:

Stick Bombs – Gun Van (100% off)

– Gun Van (100% off) Benefactor SM722 (30% off)

(30% off) Grotti Furia (30% off)

(30% off) Enus Deity (30% off)

(30% off) RO-86 Alkonost (20% off)

(20% off) Sea Sparrow (40% off)

(40% off) Mammoth Streamer216 (40% off)

(40% off) Western Company Rogue (40% off)

(40% off) Up-n-Atomizer – Gun Van (40% off)

– Gun Van (40% off) Service Carbine – Plus benefits (30% off)

Those subscribed to the Plus membership can continue to claim a free gun from the Gun Van – the El Strickler Military Rifle. Rockstar will add a new set of weekly discounts on March 27, 2025.

What is the right thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (March 22-26, 2025)?

Aircraft have once again started trending after Rockstar released the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content earlier this month (March). However, buying one isn’t a necessity to access the new content, and not everyone in Los Santos likes flying.

Some prefer staying close to the ground and that’s where the Grotti Furia comes in. It is a two-seater supercar that highly resembles the real-life Pininfarina Battista. Its design also seems to have some cues from the following vehicles:

Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante (2017-2019)

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari Portofino

Aston Martin Vantage

In terms of performance, the Furia runs on a V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It can go up to a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.594. It is a great all-around car that can be used for completing day-to-day activities in Los Santos.

The Furia can currently be purchased at a 30% discounted price of $1,918,000 (or $1,438,500) from Legendary Motorsport.

