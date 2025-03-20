GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (March 20 - 26, 2025)

Salvage Yard owners can once again earn money by stealing newer GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, which are now available in the game. Till March 26, 2025, the Salvage Yard Robbery missions will allow players to steal three new rides manufactured by Albany and Benefactor. Those who don’t own a Salvage Yard can buy one from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Let’s look at all the new vehicles available for the Salvage Yard owners this week.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles this week: Roosevelt Valor, SM722, and one more ((March 20 - 26, 2025)

As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, the new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are Schlagen GT, Roosevelt Valor, and SM722:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #1: Benefactor SM722

Mission:

The Benefactor SM722 is an open-top sports car that highly resembles the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009). Rockstar added it to the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update.

Seemingly powered by a V8-like engine, the SM722 possesses a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and takes about 1:04.481 to complete a lap.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #2: Albany Roosevelt Valor

Mission:

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is a classic four-door limousine seemingly inspired by a customized version of the 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan. It has been a part of Los Santos since 2016’s Be My Valentine update.

Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Roosevelt Valor can go up to a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h), and complete one lap in 1:14.925.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #3: Benefactor Schlagen GT

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Benefactor Schlagen GT, a two-seater sports car seemingly inspired by the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT. It debuted in 2019 as part of the Arena War DLC update.

According to Broughy1322, the Schlagen GT can reach a maximum speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:03.462. Overall, it flaunts a decent performance with a 7-speed gearbox.

Rockstar will add new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles next week on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

