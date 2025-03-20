5 things to avoid in GTA Online (March 20 to 26, 2025)

There are a lot of things on offer in GTA Online at any given time. In fact, some items even get discounted or are up for grabs in one way or another for a limited time every week as part of weekly update bonuses. Such offers are usually worth taking advantage of, but not everything on sale deserves your hard-earned in-game money.

Veterans with millions in their Maze Bank accounts can be a little carefree with their spending, but beginners and intermediates should only go for value-for-money deals. So, in this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Grotti Furia and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online (March 20 - 26, 2025)

1) Buying Maibatsu MonstroCiti from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Maibatsu MonstroCiti debuted in June 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the best off-road as well as fun-to-drive vehicles in GTA Online. It is zippy, looks good, and is even compatible with Imani Tech and HSW upgrades in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the reason you should avoid buying the MonstroCiti for $1,485,000 at the moment is because it is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. This means that players have a chance to get the car for free through March 26, 2025.

2) Buying Enus Windsor Drop from Legendary Motorsport

Here's a look at GTA Online's Enus Windsor Drop (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Enus Windsor Drop is a luxurious ride, likely a mix of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Dawn. Its performance is pretty decent, and it also boasts a convertible roof. However, the car costs $900,000, which is quite a lot.

That said, since Rockstar Games has made the Enus Windsor Drop the LS Car Meet Prize Ride with the currently active GTA Online weekly update, those interested should avoid buying it, and try winning it instead. Notably, this car is also the reward for Further Adventures in Finance and Felony's Career Progress Tier 4 in all iterations of GTA 5 Enhanced.

3) Buying Grotti Furia from Legendary Motorsport

Grotti Furia in all its glory (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Furia is an extremely stylish supercar in Grand Theft Auto Online that players can buy for $2,740,000 (or $2,055,000 by unlocking its Trade Price). It has an active spoiler, and an impressive top speed, but those qualities alone do not make it worth the price, even with the 30% discount applied on it this week.

There are cheaper alternatives, some even better performing, like the Progen Itali GTB, the Grotti Visione, or the Bravado Banshee GTS. Furthermore, the Furia can be obtained for free as The Diamond Casino Heist's GTA Online Career Progress Tier 4 reward, so it is best not to spend any money on it.

4) Buying Mammoth Streamer216 from Warstock

Mammoth Streamer216 in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Streamer216 is an aircraft that costs $2,238,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. It looks to be based on the de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, and can be equipped with bombs.

Rockstar has even discounted it by 40% this week. However, if you already have other planes, especially fighter jets, you can avoid splurging on this one since it won't add anything extra to your fleet.

5) Buying the Service Carbine from Ammu-Nation or the Gun Van

The Service Carbine is one of the best assault rifles in GTA Online. It costs $370,000; and is available at 30% off for GTA+ members in the Gun Van this week. Nevertheless, they can avoid buying this weapon, as it can be obtained for free via the Crime Scenes random event.

This can take time, but it will save you the Service Carbine's cost and also net you some additional rewards.

